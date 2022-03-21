BENSON — It was breakfast for dinner Friday evening, with guests arriving at a dinner party appropriately attired in pajamas.
Organized by the Community Food Pantry of Benson as one of three pantry fundraiser dinner parties slated for 2022, the event featured a smorgasbord of homemade breakfast foods that included French toast, casseroles, scrambled eggs, smoothies and much more.
The pantry's dinner parties are held at the Calvary Baptist Church of Benson dining area, and each event treats participants to a fun evening of food and entertainment. The Fault Line Players, a comedy troupe that has been in the arts and entertainment field since 1984, kept the crowd laughing. Known for their murder mystery comedy shows and one-act skits, the troupe is a regular at the pantry’s dinner fundraisers.
Friday’s production featured the following five one-act plays: "Witch Kroftt," "Hags," "He/She," "Fade to Black" and "Cemetery Club."
In a FLP Facebook post, the group praised its Benson audience with the following comment: “Another amazing night for Front Line Players ‘Magic, Hags and Therapy!’ We took the show to Benson and what a fantastic, vocal crowd! We had a blast and got some great laughs.”
Along with dinner and entertainment, there was a pajama competition, with the audience serving as judges through rounds of applause for their favorite nighttime attire.
“Competition got stiff, and Brenda King did a cartwheel to gain more points,” said Najayyah Many Horses, the food pantry board president and one of the event organizers. Brenda and Carrissa King won second place.”
Keeping the winning streak in the family, Benson City Councilman Toney King won a $50 Safeway gift card raffle prize, courtesy of the Benson Hospital.
Heather Taylor of Dickey’s barbecue and her crew won first place in the pajama contest with their "Sexy Things" themed pajamas.
Pajamas included a wide variety of themes with elves, a dragon, Eeyore from "Winnie the Pooh" along with Taylor’s team of four “Sexy Things.”
“I come to all the food pantry events, and always have a great time,” said Taylor. "The pantry provides a great service to Benson and the surrounding area, so we’re here in support of the organization and the volunteers who work hard behind the scenes.”
Children were provided with gifts and the partygoers were given take-home baggies filled with sausages, French toast and pancakes. Guests were also provided with an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Plans for the next pantry fundraiser, slated for April 1 are already underway. With its old-time radio show theme, Many Horses expects organizers will deliver another entertaining evening.
“This is really going to be a unique event,” she said. “We’re going to have live entertainment and an original radio show complete with sound effects. While costumes are optional, for those who wish to dress up, this will be a 1940s-themed event.”
The Community Food Pantry of Benson holds a Wednesday food distribution at the Calvary Baptist Church campus. Located at 2300 Calvary Lane in Benson, the distribution runs 9-11:30 a.m. For information about Pantry hours, classes or events, call 520-200-5186 and leave a message. All calls are returned.