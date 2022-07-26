St. David resident and amateur artist Claire Smith chats with Debra Scott of Whetstone at the Pioneer Days art exhibit which featured the work of local artists from Benson, St. David and other parts of Cochise County. Smith organized the Pioneer Days art show which drew a large crowd to the St. David School multipurpose room on Saturday.
From left, Ben, Lucy and Miles Lesueur, 9, 7, and 8 respectively, admire artwork displayed on a table at the Pioneer Days art show, sponsored by the Gallery of Dreams in St. David. The juried show featured the work of a number of local artists of all ages and skill levels.
Emily Blanton, Frank Noel and Cliff Owens represent a group of "Mescal Legends" actors who appeared in classic Westerns filmed on the Mescal Movie Set from 1970 through 2000. The three were among the presenters at the Pioneer Days celebration in St. David on Saturday.
ST. DAVID — The annual St. David Pioneer Days, a celebration that got its roots in 1877 when a small group of Mormon pioneer families settled along the San Pedro River, was observed on Friday and Saturday.
Organized by the St. David Heritage Society, every year the community of St. David commemorates its history and early settlers through this annual festival with a goal of preserving the area’s culture while building connections throughout the broader San Pedro Valley community, said Sue Kartchner, a member of the Heritage Society and one of the event organizers.
With this year’s Settlers and Soldiers theme, activities were celebrated on the St. David school campus with participation from volunteers, local churches, school groups and businesses from St. David, Benson and surrounding communities.
“Pioneer Days is for friends and families from all over the area and is celebrated with our rich history, great food, exhibits and demonstrations,” Kartchner said. “For the first time this year Fort Huachuca’s B-Troop cavalry unit participated in our event. They gave people an opportunity to learn about the settlers and their connections with the U.S. Army, making a fitting contribution to our Settlers and Soldiers theme.”
Also for the first time, the Mescal Movie Set participated by featuring Mescal Legends actors, including Emily Blanton, Frank Noel and Cliff Owens.
“Mescal Legends are actors that appeared in the classic Westerns filmed from 1970 through 2000 at the Mescal Movie Set,” said Mark Sankey, the set’s director of media and marketing. “They rubbed elbows with the stars and worked on multiple movies. These actors donate their time to appear at the set and meet and greet our guests.”
Mescal Movie Set historian Dan Sprenkle gave a presentation highlighting multiple Western movies that have been filmed at the set and other areas of Cochise County, including St. David.
Pioneer Days events included a Saturday parade, historical presentations, a self-guided driving tour of historic St. David and the San Pedro River Valley, a local farm and business tour, old-fashioned games, music, prizes, an art show, quilt drawing, fireworks and much more.
“This tour is loaded with historic references and information and will continue to grow,” Kartchner said. “You don’t have to drive it to enjoy its rich history."
The celebration’s first art show, sponsored by the Gallery of Dreams in St. David, was coordinated by Claire Smith, an amateur artist whose specialty is acrylic landscapes. The juried show featured artists of all skill levels and was judged by noted Tucson artist Lynn Rae Lowe.
“Our art show drew a large number of people throughout the day (Saturday),” said Smith. “We had artwork on display from San Pedro River Arts Council members as well as artists from all over the area.”
Artist Anika Brown was the show’s big winner with her paper quilling piece depicting the St. David schoolhouse back in 1882.
“She won two first place ribbons, one for her overall piece and the other for her representation of our event’s Settlers and Soldiers theme,” Smith said. “Anika (Brown) is a SPRAC member and one of many talented local artists who was represented at our show.”
A quilt drawing featuring a queen-size heritage quilt valued at $1,500 was another Pioneer Days highlight. Handcrafted by Wilda Dillman and custom quilted by Kay’s Quilts, proceeds from the drawing benefit theater upgrades to the historic 1938 Lansing Auditorium at St. David Schools. The Neil Gintz family of St. David won the quilt.
“Our celebration included traditional activities that the community looks forward to every year, along with a few new additions,” Kartchner said. “The St. David Heritage Society coordinates this event in partnership with St. David Schools and volunteer support from the St. David Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We appreciate all of our volunteers from throughout the community who help to make this event a success every year.”
In addition to the volunteers, Kartchner wanted to extend a special thanks to the event’s two big supporters, Apache Nitrogen Products and Arizona G&T Cooperatives.