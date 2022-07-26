Purchase Access

ST. DAVID — The annual St. David Pioneer Days, a celebration that got its roots in 1877 when a small group of Mormon pioneer families settled along the San Pedro River, was observed on Friday and Saturday.

Organized by the St. David Heritage Society, every year the community of St. David commemorates its history and early settlers through this annual festival with a goal of preserving the area’s culture while building connections throughout the broader San Pedro Valley community, said Sue Kartchner, a member of the Heritage Society and one of the event organizers.

