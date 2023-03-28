The Butterfield Overland Trail, a 2,800-mile route that linked the east to the west from St. Louis to San Francisco, has been designated as a National Historic Trail by Congress, signed into law by President Joe Biden in January.

With the designation comes a flurry of activity as representatives from the eight states the trail traverses begin working together on a cohesive plan to showcase features along the historic route.

