The Butterfield Overland Trail, a 2,800-mile route that linked the east to the west from St. Louis to San Francisco, has been designated as a National Historic Trail by Congress, signed into law by President Joe Biden in January.
With the designation comes a flurry of activity as representatives from the eight states the trail traverses begin working together on a cohesive plan to showcase features along the historic route.
Between 1857 and 1861 the Butterfield Trail served as an important transportation corridor for western migration and was the beginning of an overland mail delivery system. In addition to Arizona, the trail ran through Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and California, with about 400 miles of its route passing through Arizona.
Established as the Overland Mail Company by John Butterfield of New York, the mail service was in operation from September 1858 to March 1861 in Arizona. It served as the country’s first successful transcontinental mail route and is credited for helping to facilitate America’s westward expansion.
“The Butterfield Trail’s designation as a National Historic Trail is extremely important because of its role in exploration and western migration,” said historian and author Gerald T. Ahnert, who has dedicated 53 years of research to the trail. “It was John Butterfield who combined all the various trails through here into one coherent trail with access to regularly spaced water sources. Western immigration actually picked up because of Butterfield.”
Ahnert has been named as the Arizona Butterfield Trail authority in a resource study dedicated to the trail’s national historic designation. He will represent the state at a May 20 meeting in Springdale, Arkansas, along with representatives from the other seven states.
Ahnert credits Marilyn Heifner of Heritage Trail Partners for proposing the national trail idea to Rep. John Boozman of Arkansas in 2004. Boozman filed a bill in 2007 to study the trail’s feasibility and the bill passed in 2009.
“President Obama signed the bill into law to secure funding for the Resource Study Act,” Ahnert said. “This all takes a tremendous amount of time, but it’s a normal process to accomplish something of this importance.”
The National Park Service completed the study in 2018, approving Butterfield Trail for national trail status.
“The National Park Service will be at the meeting in Arkansas and people from different states involved with the trail will be there to set the stage for everything that will be happening along the route,” Ahnert said. “A lot will be decided at this meeting, but as of now, everything is in flux. Butterfield Historic Trail Association will serve as the umbrella group, and there will be a subchapter for each state involved in this process.”
On Saturday a group met at the Dragoon Springs Stage Station in southeastern Cochise County for an information-gathering expedition to discuss the trail’s route through Arizona, improved signage for the site and the need for better access. Along with Ahnert, those attending included archaeologist David Mehalic of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, University of Arizona Adjunct Lecturer Helen Erickson, Benson Tourism Supervisor Bob Nilson and historian and author Doug Hocking.
There were 26 stage stations in Arizona. Of those, the Dragoon Springs site is the only station with visible ruins above ground, and will serve as the centerpiece for the trail in Arizona. Steeped in history, in the immediate vicinity of the Dragoon Springs Station three Butterfield employees are buried because of a Sept. 9, 1858, massacre that occured while the station was being built. Also buried in the immediate vicinity is Confederate soldier Sgt. Ford and a young Mexican-American drover from Tucson, who was with the Confederates during a battle with Apaches on May 5, 1862, according to Ahnert.
Erickson, who is an adjunct lecturer for the University of Arizona school of landscape architecture and planning, joined the group at Dragoon Springs on Saturday because she is working on a cultural landscape report for Fort Bowie.
“The Butterfield route goes right through Apache Pass, which is part of the Fort Bowie property,” she said. “My interest in the Butterfield Trail springs from the fact that the trail is a very important feature of the Fort Bowie National Historic site. I’m interested in why they chose that site, what the alignment of the trail is and how much the trail influenced westward movement.”
The trail’s national designation in Arizona, and specifically Cochise County, is huge for this area from a tourism standpoint, Nilson said.
“At some point, the U.S. Forest Service will be updating and adding signage at the Dragoon Springs Stage Station,” he said. “All of these things take a long time to complete, but once everything is in place, this is going to be a great destination spot.”