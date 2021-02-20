The Sierra Vista and Benson police departments are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who committed an armed robbery at the Circle K located at 97 N. Garden Ave. in Sierra Vista Thursday morning, and another in Benson later that morning.
SVPD received a call at about 6:40 a.m. reporting the robbery. The caller stated that a white woman had entered the store with a white man who was holding a knife. The man went behind the counter and took money from the registers. Both subjects then fled on foot heading north of the Circle K.
Less than an hour later, an armed robbery occurred at the Benson Donut Shop. The suspects appeared to be wearing the same clothing as the suspects in the Sierra Vista robberies.
Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects is asked to contact SVPD Detective John Andela at 520-452-7500 or the Benson Police Department at 520-586-2211.