BENSON — Twenty show-stopping Porsches were parked at the Benson Visitor Center for a couple of hours Saturday while their owners learned about the area’s history from Bob Nilson, tourism supervisor for the city of Benson.
Members of the Southern Arizona Region of the Porsche Club of America gathered in Benson as part of a Southeastern Arizona tour that started at Desert Diamond Casino south of Tucson on Saturday morning.
While in Benson, the group stepped into the Visitor Center where Nilson talked about the city’s historic ties to the railroad, places of interest throughout the area and gave a brief tour of the railroad-themed murals splashed on the walls of the visitor center’s parking area.
Pat and Debi Norris of Tucson own a 2016 GT Porsche and have been club members since 1989.
“We love all the activities that are offered through the club,” Debi Norris said. “All of us share an enthusiasm for these cars, which is what brings us together as a club.”
Club member James Kendler, also of Tucson, owns a 2013 Cayman GTS.
“This is my first visit to Benson and I’m enjoying learning about the area,” he said. “Getting out as a group and seeing different parts of the state and country through these tours is one of the benefits of belonging to the Porsche Club.”
The Porsche Club of America, Southern Arizona Region has about 200 members and covers an area that extends south of Phoenix to the New Mexico border.
From Hal Tretbar’s 1987 Targa to Ed Koharik’s 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera, every model on display drew its share of admirers.
Koharik drove a Porsche for the first time 1974 while stationed in Germany through the military.
“I’ve been hooked since, and I’m now on my sixth Porsche,” Koharik said of his Carrera. While he and his wife, Jan, are now residents of Vail, Ed was stationed at Fort Huachuca seven times while in the service.
When asked about their Benson visit Kurt Fuerstenau said he and his wife really enjoyed the entire event.
"Bob (Nilson) and his staff were really helpful," he said. "The Visitor Center, with its railroad theme, was especially fun for me. My grandfather was an engineer for UP (Union Pacific), and I have great memories of the station, yards and roundhouse in Portland. Also, the murals are well done and really fun."
With the yearlong dip in out-of-town visitors because of COVID, Nilson said he and his staff look forward to welcoming travelers in upcoming months while showcasing Cochise County's destination spots.
“It was great to see the Visitor Center full of people again after a year of COVID,” Nilson said. “They loved the trains, the murals and learning about Cochise County."