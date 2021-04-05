Between 25 and 30 Porsches will be rolling into Benson around 11:45 a.m. Saturday where they will be on display at the Benson Visitor Center for about two hours.
“We’re members of the Southern Arizona Region of the Porsche Club of America,” said Kurt Fuestenau, a Porsche owner and club member. “Our starting point on Saturday is Desert Diamond Casino south of Tucson, and Benson is part of a southeastern Arizona tour that we've organized.”
While in Benson, the group plans to take in the town's murals created by artist Doug Quarles and learn about Benson’s history as a rail town.
“They’re going to have older Porsches, as well as some of the new models,” said Bob Nilson of the visitor center. “We’re pleased the club chose Benson as one of its stopping places. We invite the community to stop by the Visitor Center and take a look at their display on Saturday.