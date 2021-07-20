ST.DAVID — Once again heavy rains and erosion have closed a major roadway in Cochise County, this time on State Route 80 from Milepost 298 to Milepost 299 near St. David.
SR 80 from N. Chihaverty Trail to just south of W. Vivian Place was closed by the Arizona Department of Transportation as a precaution on Monday.
Tuesday, Garin Groff, ADOT public information officer, said one way traffic was restored through the impacted area of sink holes and road fractures, though only in the daytime. At night, the traffic lanes will be blocked and people will have to follow the official alternate route from S.R. 90 to State Route 82 which will add around 20 minutes to travel time.
“Our team removed some sections of the pavement and our geo-tech team is onsite to see how extensive the damage is,” said Garin. “We won’t know how long repairs will take until the team reports. It’s difficult right now to tell at this point what will need to be done.”
Emergency vehicles can pass through on the east side of S.R. 80 for calls, but it will not be open for any other traffic, according to Groff.
U.S. Route 191 was closed July 6 for a week after erosion and fissures opened for a few miles just north of Sunsites to Dragoon Road. ADOT crews had to remove a number of pavement areas to check for erosion damage, then pour concrete into the holes and fissures before repaving the roadway. Repairs were made and the road reopened last week.
The ADOT website: https://az511.gov/ has all the information on closed highways and roads in the state.
More to come as information comes in to the Herald/Review.