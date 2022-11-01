POWWOW produce distribution kicksoff in Benson

Miles and Sherrie Wofford, referred to the "Head Honchos" of the Benson Produce on Wheels WithOut Waste, or POWWOW program, are preparing for the community's first distribution of the season, which happens Saturday morning at Tractor Supply Co. in Benson.  

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW

BENSON — Produce on Wheels WithOut Waste, or POWWOW, is set to kickoff in Benson on Saturday at the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot, 350 S. Ocotillo Ave.

POWWOW is a program of Borderlands Produce Rescue, a nonprofit organization based in Nogales, Arizona. Its mission is to provide fresh produce to communities at the affordable cost of $15 for 70 pounds of product.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?