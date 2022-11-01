Miles and Sherrie Wofford, referred to the "Head Honchos" of the Benson Produce on Wheels WithOut Waste, or POWWOW program, are preparing for the community's first distribution of the season, which happens Saturday morning at Tractor Supply Co. in Benson.
BENSON — Produce on Wheels WithOut Waste, or POWWOW, is set to kickoff in Benson on Saturday at the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot, 350 S. Ocotillo Ave.
POWWOW is a program of Borderlands Produce Rescue, a nonprofit organization based in Nogales, Arizona. Its mission is to provide fresh produce to communities at the affordable cost of $15 for 70 pounds of product.
“That comes out to about 22 cents a pound, which is a huge savings,” said Linda McGeever, a POWWOW volunteer. “The November 5th distribution kicks-off our POWWOW season. POWWOW partners with Tractor Supply for use of its parking area and we expect to be distributing the first Saturday of the month through May.”
Produce from Mexico comes through a huge warehouse in Nogales, Arizona and is purchased by Safeway, Fry’s, Walmart, Sprouts and Target. Items not used by the grocery chains are rescued by Borderlands volunteers and made available for communities at greatly reduced prices.
“Borderlands helps Arizona communities by making fresh rescued produce available at an affordable cost while reducing food waste in landfills,” said Sherrie Wofford who, with her husband Miles, are dubbed the POWWOW “Head Honchos” for the Benson distribution. “Before people come through our distributions, all products are hand sorted and packaged by teams of volunteers.”
Produce that is not selected for the distribution is used to feed livestock and other animals. Nothing is wasted.
On distribution day, local volunteers arrive at Benson’s Tractor Supply in the morning — sometimes as early as 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. — to start processing the delivery.
“Miles and I have had to be there as early as 2 a.m. some mornings so we’re on hand to help the driver as he unloads the truck,” Sherrie Wofford said.
Once the produce is unloaded onto pallets, volunteers start the sorting and packaging process.
On Saturday, between 12,00 and 15,00 pounds of produce will be distributed from 8-a.m.-11 a.m. while supplies last.
“People start lining up early along Ocotillo Road early, with between 100 and 150 cars stretching as far as Safeway,” said Miles Wofford, who works for Central Trucking Inc. (CTI). Wofford uses a CTI semi truck for lighting in the wee hours of the morning while produce is unloaded onto pallets, sorted and packaged.
“So, this is definitely a collaborative effort between several entities, including the Benson Hospital, Tractor Supply, CTI, and other businesses,” Sherrie said. “Community volunteers are a big part of this effort as well. Benson Hospital employees help with the distributions every month, and last week the hospital held a volunteer appreciation event as part of the kickoff for our monthly distributions.” she added.
In Benson, a drive-through model is used to help keep the line moving.
“It’s safer, faster and works better overall for people to stay in their vehicles,” Sherrie said. “At one time people would get out of their vehicles and choose what they wanted to take home, but we transitioned to a drive-through system because of COVID. The drive-through model works well for us, so we’ve decided to stay with it. We have a system down.”
Produce availability changes with each distribution depending on what is in season.
“People who take advantage of the great prices through this program are always grateful that it’s available,” Sherrie said. “I think it’s especially appreciated in these difficult economic times.”
