BENSON — Newly appointed Benson City Council member Cindy Tapia is no stranger to the community, its challenges and goals.
As a fourth-generation Benson-area local on both sides of her family, Tapia has deep roots in this area.
She is a 1992 Benson High School graduate, received her nursing degree through Cochise College in 1997 and earned a masters in nursing administration in 2021. Tapia, 47, is pursuing a second masters as a family nurse practitioner through the American College of Education.
She has worked at the Benson Hospital for more than eight years, where she is the facility’s Infection Control and Risk manager in addition to serving an emergency preparedness role.
As one of 13 candidates to apply for a vacated city council seat, Tapia said she looks forward to serving on council and being part of the community’s governing body.
In the following question and answer, Tapia talks about her goals for Benson and what she hopes to accomplish while on council.
Herald/Review: How long have you lived in Benson?
Cindy Tapia: "I was raised in Benson and practically lived here my whole life. Both sides of my family, dating back to my great-grandparents, settled in the San Pedro Valley in St. David and Pomerene. My parents moved to Texas for a few years where I was born, then moved back to Pomerene within a couple of years where I grew up. I am a Benson High School graduate.
H/R: What is your medical background, and how long have you worked for Benson Hospital?”
CT: "I received my nursing degree through Cochise College in 1997 and have been a nurse for more than 26 years. I worked in Tucson for a while, and have worked at Benson Hospital more than eight years. In 2021 I obtained my Masters in Nursing Administration and am currently pursuing a second masters as a family nurse pactitioner. I hope to serve our community in that role."
H/R: What inspired you to serve on the city council?
CT: "I was talking with our hospital CEO Julia Strange about health care legislation and how to get the community and county more involved in health. Our conversation included community needs assessment and collaborations, as well as ways to create projects that the hospital and communities could work on together. The goal is to improve overall health while growing services. I have always been invested in the community and plan to raise my children and retire here. I believe it’s important to be involved in legislation and governance."
H/R: What do you hope to bring to council through your position?
CT: "I hope to serve the needs of the community by reviewing the city’s current strategic plan, goals and projects to soundly grow and improve Benson and the surrounding area. I want to do this by working together while maintaining the positive aspects of our close-knit, safe, family-friendly community.
"Obviously, health is going to be a big priority. For me, that relates to parks and recreation. The proposed improvements to Lions Park are important. Activities that get families outside are important to our physical health, mental health and encompasses all of that. I think it bonds us as a culture and helps us keep that close-knit community where we all work together. I’m excited about the new ballparks, the splash pad and other improvements that are coming to Lions Park."
H/R: What community priorities ae you most focused on?
CT: "Benson has some big projects going on. They want to continue improving the municipal airport, which is something I support. I was a flight nurse at one time, so I understand the importance of the airport as a resource for our health care community. The Benson airport is centrally located and easily accessible, which is especially important for getting emergency supplies delivered and dispersed to Benson and communities throughout the county.
"The proposed Villages at Vigneto development is another priority that I believe is going to help our economy and resources. The developer seems focused on responsible growth while bringing more jobs and opportunities to this area through the development."
As Tapia prepares for her role on council, she said she looks forward to accomplishing current goals while setting new ones.
“I want Benson to continue to grow and progress,” she said. “As someone who serves on the city’s governing body, that’s what is important to me.”