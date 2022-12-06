HEREFORD — Before a human can adopt an equine at Horse’n Around Rescue, a little schooling has to take place.

The horses and the people who adopt them have to be trained so that once the animal and their person get together, they can stay together.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?