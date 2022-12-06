HEREFORD — Before a human can adopt an equine at Horse’n Around Rescue, a little schooling has to take place.
The horses and the people who adopt them have to be trained so that once the animal and their person get together, they can stay together.
The majority of the equines at Horse’n Around— there currently are 67 — have come from abusive backgrounds. The last thing that the organizers of this rescue ranch want to see is a horse being returned after adoption because the animal wasn’t trained or the human who adopted the horse wasn’t schooled and prepared to take on the responsibility.
Recently, the Herald/Review spoke with the rescue’s three main instructors, the women responsible for teaching both horses and humans how to interact and trust each other.
The trio — Regi Richter, Cheri Hart and Linda Arnold — all have lifetime experience working with equines as well as a lifelong love affair with these majestic creatures.
HERALD/REVIEW: How did you become interested in horses?
REGI RICHTER: “Well, my dad was a horseman, so it was a given. We had horses in Germany and I grew up in the barn. I spent most of my teenage life training horses, so its running in my blood.”
CHERI HART: “I grew up having horses on our three-acre ranchette. I barrel-raced and I was a rodeo queen at one point, so it’s in my blood also. I started doing training as an adult. Then I came here (to Horse’n Around) on a trail ride that a friend invited me to, I learned the Reis method (Dennis Reis is a highly-regarded horse trainer who has developed a unique way of training equines and the rescue ranch uses his training model) and I’ve been going at it ever since.”
LINDA ARNOLD: “I had them pretty much my whole life. My mom says that my sister and I were pretty much horse crazy and she said it’s because we slept on horse-hair mattresses. They are the most majestic animal and I want to learn everything I possibly can. I’ve always been interested in getting better in communicating with them, and they are just the love of my life. They make me a better person.”
H/R: How did you hear about Horse’n Around Rescue?
RR: “I was interested five years ago in a colt starting clinic in Benson and the rescue was there delivering horses that were getting started there. So that’s how I got involved with Theresa (Theresa Warrell and Steve Boice are partners in the horse rescue) and we’ve been friends since. That’s when I started working with the rescue. It was fate that brought us together.”
CH: “I came here on a horse ride with a friend who invited me to come out here and we rode to the border and back. I met Theresa and Steve and we started talking about the volunteer thing and signed up almost immediately. It’s been nine years.”
LA: “I’ve worked for horse rescues before in Maine and New York and when we were moving out here from western New York, I started researching the rescues in the area and I found this one. I called Theresa as soon as we landed, I was down here and I’ve been here ever since. That was five years ago.”
H/R: An individual cannot adopt a horse at Horse’n Around unless the animal and the person go through training. How does that work?
RR: “We want to make sure that the horse we adopt out gets a forever home. We want to make sure that the horse and the adopter become a unit. We (the instructors) help them become a unit and we help them to communicate with each other so they can base the relationship on trust. We don’t want the horse to have to come back here in six months. We tell you the truth, the good, the bad and the ugly about that horse. That’s why it’s so important to know what the horse can do and what the horse understands. That’s why the horse goes through ground school (taught by Hart and Arnold). The horses then come to me to go under saddle, or restarted, so that we know what we have. That way we can match the adopter to the horses and vice versa. When someone decides to adopt and if the horse is rideable, then the adopter goes through 10 lessons with me so that I can really make sure that they don’t run into problems.”
CH: “(The training method) teaches the adopter the process that we use pertaining to these horses, so that when they take them home, they understand how they can get the horses to do the cues that we ask them to do. It just helps them to stay together a little bit better, it gives a better continuity between the adopter and the horse.”
LA: “I think it’s amazing what they (Horse’n Around Rescue) do in evaluating a horse when it first comes in. They involve a chiropractor, a dentist, they do a lot of holistic, very therapeutic things for the horse even before the human interacts. They want the horse to be as healthy as possible before the human becomes involved.”
H/R: Can someone adopt a horse that’s not rideable, as a companion horse, and do those horses also have to be trained?
RR: “They all have to go through training because they have to be safe around people. If a horse is not rideable, then they (the adopter) won’t have to have the 10 lessons with me. But if the adopter wants to take the horse out with me (they can do that). There are so many things you can do with a horse without riding them. You can take them for walks, you can spend time with them, you can love them. That’s what they need. There is a reason why these horses are here. They have that lack of love that you can give them. You do not have to ride them, but you must interact with them every day.”
CH: “I agree with Regi. It’s important for the horses to know that they have a forever home. Many times they can partner with another horse. Another horse may have lost its companion and Theresa can match up one of the non-rideable horses with a forever home to be a companion horse.”
LA: “I totally agree. I look at the human aspect. We get so much from them (the horses). It doesn’t have to be on their back. There is a lot you can do if you can’t ride.”
H/R: You all had a different career before you started horse training. What did you do?
RR: “I was a criminal attorney back in Germany for almost 10 years. I decided to change my life, I came to Arizona, bought a little hotel. I began educating myself, giving clinics, making sure that the communication between the horse and the human is working. I’ve been here (in Tombstone) almost eight years.”
CH: “I was a project manager in construction for the medical industry. I worked for Kaiser Permanente in California. I came home to Arizona to retire and live a happy life. That’s a good thing because it’s right here with the horses. I was born in Colorado, but we moved to Buckeye when I was 3.”
LA: “I was a registered nurse for 31 years. I was very lucky to retire early. We moved here and I’ve been head on with the horses ever since. That was five years ago.”
H/R: What level of patience is needed to work with a horse and how is that done?
RR: “I don’t like to use the term ‘boss’ or ‘who’s boss’ (when working with a horse.) It’s more like they want to feel safe. As a prey animal — horses are prey animals not predators — you will get eaten if you’re not in an environment where you feel safe. So they’re looking for somebody who makes them feel safe. If you communicate with them in a way that they understand, they think, ‘Oh, you’re my boss, if I stick around with you and I feel safe, then I want to be with you.’ It’s not this idea that you dominate them that you’re the boss, you give them the feeling that they feel safe and they give you their heart back. Patience is super important because horses reflect your energy. The most important thing is that ego and time do not exist when you’re working with horses. They don’t wear a watch. They always have time. It slows down your mind and your soul. It’s really what you put in is what you get out. Horses teach you a lot about yourself. They are our mirrors.”
CH: “I think patience comes in once a person learns how to work with the horse and read the horse. Reading the horse is very, very important. Like Regi said, they have time. So if it takes them three seconds or three days to learn something, we have to give them that. You can’t push them, well you can, but you’ll get negative results. Every horse is a different personality just like every human being.”
LA: “I think body language, not only of the horse, but of the person. How do I make them feel safe? Am I feeling scared and are they feeling scared? I read somewhere that a horse can feel your heartbeat from four feet away. That’s phenomenal. So if you’re scared and your heart’s racing, then they feel that. It’s like reading the horse and reading you, reading yourself.”
At the end of the interview, the three women stressed how important volunteers are to the rescue.
“We always need more volunteers to help us,” Richter said. “The more hands we can get on those horses, the more love we can give them, the better.”
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer at Horse’n Around Rescue or in making a donation for the horses can call Theresa Warrell, 520-266-0263.