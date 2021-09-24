If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — The 97th annual Cochise County Fair got off to a wet start Thursday as Mother Nature decided to take part in the opening day festivities.
The theme this year is “Bigger, Better, and Stronger than Ever,” making a point to recognize all the frontline and essential workers who keep our country going. This year’s fair is dedicated to Gilbert and DeeAnn Zamudio, longtime supporters of the Cochise County Fair who for more than 40 years have volunteered as 4-H leaders, FFA advisors and livestock superintendents.
“Their passion for developing young leaders in agriculture is unrivaled,” said Koby Zenti, past president of the Cochise County Fair Association. “They have raised four children who are following in their footsteps. The fair has been a large part of their life and they continue to participate even after their children have grown. Gilbert and DeeAnn can always be found by the livestock barn surrounded by friends, family and livestock supporters.”
“This was a complete surprise, I never expected this,” Gilbert said. “After being here this long, it’s very appreciative.”
DeeAnn said she looks forward to the county fair every year. Seeing the kids that she and Gilbert have worked so hard with have success inside the show ring is special.
“This is something that grows on you,” she said.
Gilbert said as a child he used to show livestock at the fair and remembers the lessons he learned. It’s something he has passed on to his four childrenm Michael, Joey, Amanda and Jessica. Michael is an agriculture teacher in San Simon and Jessica is an agriculture teacher in Benson, taking over for her father, who retired.
“It’s gotten to the point where we know where we are spending our September,” Gilbert said.
“This is definitely a family affair and will be for a while now that we have a grandson who is 4 and already showing pigs,” DeeAnn added
Both said they normally don’t like muddy pens but they are willing to put up them.
"We need this," Gilbert said about the rain. "We can handle a little rain."