From left, Salvation Army red kettle bell ringers Nick Weaver, Mark Stevens and Doris Weaver chat in front of the Benson Walmart Monday as the Weavers prepare to start their volunteer bell ringing shifts. All three volunteers are long-time bell ringers for the Salvation Army's annual red kettle campaign.
Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, the familiar sound of ringing bells signals the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign.
In Benson, volunteer bell ringers are in front of Walmart, Safeway and Ace Hardware, wishing patrons a Merry Christmas as they pass by, some stopping to drop donations in the kettles.
“Money raised in Benson through the red kettle campaign stays in the Benson area and is used to help the community’s needy,” said Kim Sorensen, a 12-year Salvation Army volunteer who describes herself as the Benson area “bell ringer scheduler.”
Kim Sorensen’s husband, Kirk, is pastor of First Assembly of God church in Benson. “He helps set up the kettles throughout the bell ringing season, which runs from Black Friday through Christmas Eve,” she said. “This is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser. In past years we’ve raised around $25,000 through the red kettle campaign in Benson and all that money supports local people in need.”
The fact that money stays in the community is exactly why Nick and Doris Weaver volunteer as Salvation Army bell ringers every year.
“They do it very faithfully year in and year out, and even fill in when other people are not available,” Sorensen said. “They’re loyal bell ringers. I know I can count on them every year.”
The same is true for Mark Stevens, who has been a bell ringer for three years.
“I like the idea that the money stays in Benson and surrounding communities, and I enjoy talking to all the people who stop by,” he said. “It’s rewarding to help out charitable organizations like the Salvation Army because they do such good work for the community.”
People in Benson are faithful givers, Sorensen said. “Along with our year-round residents, we also get winter visitors who are loyal bell ringers. Benson residents are very supportive about helping people in the Benson area.”
Last year, the Benson Salvation Army provided about $28,000 in assistance to people in the Benson area. Along with Benson, it includes the communities of J-6/Mescal, Pomerene, St. David, Cascabel and Dragoon.
“It’s a big area,” said Dottie Kreps, chairperson for the Benson area Salvation Army. “The money is used to help people in Benson and surrounding communities with utility bills, rent and food purchases.”
Using money raised through the red kettle campaign, Kreps is the person Benson area locals meet when financial assistance is needed.
“We meet people every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Benson Community Center located at 705 W. Union St.,” she said. “Money raised through the red kettle campaign is spent all year long. None of us get paid for our work, we’re all volunteers. This means the money goes right back to the people who need it most.”
Those interested in volunteering as a bell ringer can call First Assembly of God Church at 520-586-2417 and leave a message.
“We could always use more bell ringers, so your call will be returned,” said Sorensen. “The Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign serves a vital need in our community.”
