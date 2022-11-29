Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, the familiar sound of ringing bells signals the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign.

In Benson, volunteer bell ringers are in front of Walmart, Safeway and Ace Hardware, wishing patrons a Merry Christmas as they pass by, some stopping to drop donations in the kettles.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?