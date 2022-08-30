BENSON — A longtime Benson radio voice will no longer be heard in Southeastern Arizona.
From the time Cave (KAVV) Radio 97.7 hit Cochise County’s airwaves 40 years ago, Paul Lotsof has served as the station’s owner and manager.
On Aug. 23 Lotsof died in the radio station he created 40 years ago. He was 79.
“For 40 years, Paul was Cave Radio’s everything,” said Joaquin Haro, a 40-year Cave broadcaster. “He was our owner, manager, music director, program director and engineer. He took care of it all. He was a brilliant man and very dedicated to his profession.”
CAVE Radio got its start in late 1981 and went on air in 1982, said Haro, the station’s longest tenured employee.
“I was raised in Benson and graduated from Benson High School in 1982," Haro said. "I attended Ron Bailie’s school of broadcasting in Phoenix right out of high school. As soon as I graduated from Ron Bailie’s, I applied for a job at the Cave.”
Lotsof hired Haro to broadcast on Saturday and Sunday from midnight to 6 a.m. With the exception of a couple of intermittent pauses in that timeframe, he has been with the station since.
“The thing that will always live with me, from the start of our relationship in 1982, is that Paul believed in my talent and gave me early opportunities as a broadcaster,” Haro said. “I was 19 when he hired me. I still have the tapes that I made back then, and I was terrible. I’ve come a long way through the years.”
In terms of on-air talent, the Cave has five employees as well as an employee who does program logs, Haro said. Broadcaster Chris Moses was hired about a year after Haro and is still with the station today. Lotsof treated his employees well and appreciated their talents and contributions to the radio station, Haro said.
As Cave’s early morning broadcaster, it was Haro who found Lotsof deceased when he arrived at the station to start his shift that Tuesday morning.
“It was a shock,” he said. “I’m a realist, and I know that at 79 years old, his death could have been from any number of natural causes. He attended a city council meeting Monday evening and typically leaves work sometime around midnight.”
Haro estimates that Lotsof passed away sometime between midnight and 2 a.m.
Born in Eaton, Oklahoma, Lotsof was raised in Buffalo, New York. Haro said his boss was full of interesting stories about his life and spoke of attending high school with Wolf Blitzer.
As far as the radio station’s future is concerned, Haro said all six employees are still working, with no immediate plans to make changes.
“The radio station is being handled by Paul’s family until further notice," he said. "There’s a possibility that it could be sold at some point.”
Describing Lotsof as a “brilliant man who loved music and sharing information with the public,” Haro said his boss was outspoken and unafraid to stand his ground, making him both appreciated and controversial.
A regular at Benson City Council meetings, Lotsof often addressed council members about different agenda items.
He referred to the radio station, located at 156 W. Fifth St., as “the eyesore on 5th,” because of a dilapidated mobile home that houses the business. Sometime around the mid-2000s, he approached the city about replacing the mobile home with a much newer model, but was told he would first be required to make substantial upgrades to his property in order to comply with city codes.
Lotsof, who argued that the property was “grandfathered,” felt he should have been protected from the expensive upgrades. After bringing his case before the council and city officials at different times, he finally abandoned the idea of replacing the mobile home and the “eyesore on 5th” remains unchanged today.
Lotsof also made headlines in 2017 after airing a "public service announcement" advising people how to hide child pornography.
“I have seen numerous news reports over the years about people getting ridiculous sentences for mere possession of pictures,” he told the Herald/Review in a 2017 interview. “Strangely, anyone can legally carry a weapon that can kill five people in 10 seconds, but you spend life in prison for carrying a piece of paper. Something about that seems wrong and crazy ... If I can air a one-minute announcement that prevents people from being victimized by Arizona's backward laws, I think that's a good thing.”
The PSA ran for two years before an outcry from the public and advertisers led to its removal.
Cave radio provides listeners with a mix of classic and contemporary country music, newscasts and public service announcements. The radio station’s employees have become familiar faces throughout the community and the station is heard all over Cochise County and beyond.
When asked about Lotsof’s services, Haro said that his body was transported to Kauai, Hawaii, where his brother arranged a funeral.
Haro, who hopes the radio station will continue serving the area for years to come, dedicated the following parting message to his friend: “Thank you for having me and for believing in my talent as a radio broadcaster. Also, thank you for being the brilliant man that you were for the 40 years that were my manager, boss and friend. You will be missed.”