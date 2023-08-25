benson-ciscomani1.jpg

Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona’s 6th Congressional District swung into Benson on Wednesday.

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

BENSON - Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, swung into Benson on Wednesday, Aug. 23, for multiple stops that included a visit and tour of Benson Family Health Center.

He was elected in 2022 to the newly drawn CD6, becoming the first naturalized American citizen from Mexico elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona history.

Benson Family Health Center Director of Pharmacy David Merrell, left, and Pediatric Department CMO Darlene Melk had a chance to converse with U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani during his visit to Benson. 
Rep. Juan Ciscomani speaks with Lazaro Garcia, who was picking up his prescription at the Benson Family Health Center pharmacy. 

