ST. DAVID — The St. David Pioneer Day Celebration, rescheduled from Saturday July 24 to Friday July 30 due to rain, came very close to again being rescheduled but a break in the clouds allowed the community to enjoy activities and closing fireworks.
As the St. David Schools were hosting their annual Back-to-School night, the St. David Heritage Society and various vendors were setting up for the Pioneer Day Celebration and fireworks at the schools’ athletic fields. Similar to the week before, clouds began to cover the community and what started as a sprinkle of rain soon made its way into a downpour. Everyone was advised to wait in K-Hall or the gymnasium hallway where the silent auction items were displayed until the rains ended.
Unlike the week before, however, the clouds did part and the rains withdrew allowing community members and visitors to enjoy the vendors and displays, hear who had acquired the silent auction items and who won the heritage quilt, and find a seat for the fireworks.
As darkness fell over the fields, patriotic music could be heard from the loudspeakers as fireworks lit up the skies over St. David concluding the Pioneer Day Celebration.
“We are so thankful to all our sponsors and donors who made this event possible,” Trish McKeighen, a St. David Heritage Society board member, said. “We are also very grateful to our community for coming out to support us.”
The St. David Heritage Society is a non-profit organization that supports the preservation of the heritage, culture, and art of the St. David community. More information can be found on their website stdavidheritagesociety.org or on their Facebook page.