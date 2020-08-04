BENSON — Dr. Barbara Hartley, chief of staff at Benson Community Hospital, along with a team of healthcare professionals, are urging Benson City Council to “enact a requirement for universal wearing of face masks in public.”
Believing that face masks play a vital role in slowing the spread of COVID, 11 of Hartley’s co-workers endorsed the letter which was sent to city in late June.
The following is an abbreviated version of the letter:
“...Only the universal adoption of face masks, social distancing, and the avoidance of large gatherings can hope to slow the spread of COVID-19, spare our overwhelmed healthcare system, and save lives. One in 50 Arizonians have been infected. Over 2,500 have died. Cochise County has over 1,100 cases. As medical providers, we are doing everything we can for those who are getting sick. Now you, the mayor and city council of Benson, must do everything you can to help people to keep from getting sick.”
According to Benson Hospital Marketing Executive Director Ashley Dickey, there have been 38 positive cases of COVID reported out of the Benson Hospital, with more than 450 people tested.
“Most of the patients seen in our facility have been outpatients or Emergency Department patients that can be discharged home to recover,” Dickey said in an email to the Herald/Review. “Our staff is working diligently every day to serve any patient that needs care and is continuing to be prepared for COVID-19.”
Following Hartley’s letter, the Herald/Review asked six people the following question: “What are your feelings about requiring everyone in Benson to wear face masks?”
Cascabel resident Janet Trumbule: “I live in Cascabel, but do most of my shopping in Benson. I wish everyone would wear a face mask. I wear one every time I go out in public because I feel masks are a line of defense for stopping the spread of COVID. I support the hospital medical staff’s recommendation for universal face masks.”
Benson resident Kathy Moreno: “I don’t think that wearing face masks should be mandated, but I do feel that people should be encouraged to wear them. I wear a mask where I work because it’s required, and I wear one when I’m out in public. But I think it should be an individual choice. I support social distancing and think people should do what it takes to stay safe. This issue isn’t about you; it’s about keeping everyone as safe as possible.”
St. David resident Tommy Anderson: “Benson is where I do my shopping, and when I’m out in the public, I wear a mask. I think everyone should wear one. It’s important that we do everything we can do to prevent the spread of this virus. Too many people are getting sick and dying. I don’t understand why people even question the importance of wearing face masks to protect themselves and others they come in contact with.”
Pearce resident Theresa Rawls: “Wearing a face mask isn’t about civil liberties. I feel that if you are not wearing a mask for your own protection, at least respect the rights of others who are trying to stay safe. I’m a school teacher for the Pearce School District, and I’ve written a book about coronavirus as a villain. In the book, everyone wears a mask. I completely agree with the hospital’s position on this issue.”
St. David resident Joshua Coleman: “I think wearing a face mask should be an individual right. If you want to wear one, then wear one. If you think your mask is protecting you, that protection works both ways — from me to you and you to me. I’m a registered nurse at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, and research has shown that masking for respiratory viruses has little to no efficacy. I wear a mask while I’m at work, but do not wear one when I’m out in public, unless a business requires it.”
Benson Mayor Toney King: “I understand that doctors and medical staff are concerned about the virus and want to try to come up with the best practices for preventing it. Wearing face masks is one of the steps they want everyone in the community to take. As mayor, I urge people to wear the masks for their protection as well as the protection of others.
“In fact, I strongly recommend following all the preventative measures the CDC has outlined: social distancing, frequent hand washing, using hand sanitizers and wearing masks, but I do not feel that the city should require residents to wear them. I personally wear one when I’m out in public, but do not feel that it’s right to require everyone to wear them. The decision to wear a mask should be up to each individual.”
“Some of the large corporations in our community, such as Walmart and Circle K, are requiring face masks, but not all businesses are requiring them. Requiring their customers to wear masks is an individual preference for each business, just as it should be for the public.”