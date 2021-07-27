ST. DAVID — In an effort to get access to a former public road restored, residents in St. David and Benson are hoping the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest will take on their case.
Cyndi and Scott Sinclair have spearheaded an effort that has been ongoing for the past five years to end the closure of Post Ranch Road, a primitive dirt road that served as a public east-west connector between State Routes 80 and 90 for decades.
They have lived in St. David since Scott retired in 2006. He was a professional biologist with the U.S. Department of Commerce, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Fisheries Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
He emphasized he has no connection with any environmental groups, though he does belong to Tucson Audubon. He’s just a guy who likes to hike the desert and hills with his wife and watch the birds traveling through on their spring and fall migrations. PRR was the perfect quiet place to watch wildlife and capture them for memories in photographs. The dirt road also gave them easy access for trips to Kartchner Cavern and the Whetstone mountains. They even had permits to walk the 2,000 acres of state public land that lies along PRR, which is now closed to them.
El Dorado Holdings LLC bought 12,167 acres for a 28,000-home multiuse development project called Villages at Vigneto surrounding Post Ranch Road and then gated and locked the 4.5-mile road at the west entrance on State Route 90 in 2016, said Cyndi Sinclair.
Rancher John Jannetto, who also owns land along the road, agreed with El Dorado and locked gates at the east end at SR 80, completely blocking access to the road, Cyndi said
Mike Reinbold, developer with El Dorado Benson LLC, and Jannetto said at the time the decision was made due to liability concerns as people were driving all–terrain vehicles, riding horses and dumping garbage on the road, as was reported in the San Pedro Valley News at the time.
There were many angry citizens showing up at Benson City Council meetings beginning in 2016 regarding the lack of access to a road previously accepted as a primitive public roadway, said Sinclair.
Over the past five years, the Sinclairs and Greg Hall have compiled hundreds of pages of information — letters, emails, council and county minutes, comprehensive plans and maps — and organized them in the manner suggested by ACLPI Executive Director Danny Adelman for review of their case.
The Sinclairs believe timing was particularly important in that the Villages development is at a standstill due to the suspension of a 404 permit by the Army Corps of Engineers. It would have allowed the development to disturb 51 acres of washes and discharge dredged and fill material into rivers, streams and wetlands, in this instance the San Pedro River and the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rescinded its review that the development would not harm threatened or endangered species and notified the Corps of the reverse decision.
What the PRR protesters are seeking now is a writ of mandamus and, according to ACLPI, the citizens “have a remedy to remove the fences blocking PRR.”
ACPLI says in a document dated Oct. 6, 2017, Arizona Statute 28-7041(C) states: “all roads constructed and used before 1960 are ‘public’ and allows the cities to classify highway connecting roads” as well as “requires the cities to maintain these roads for public use. Here, El Dorado’s blocking of PRR is in violation of the statutes and the city and county have a duty to remove objects obstructing public roads.”
A writ of mandamus is “an extraordinary remedy and only appropriate when public officers refuse to perform their duties,” ACLPI noted. “It should only be sought as a last resort, but given the circumstances, the writ seems appropriate here. One of the government’s primary responsibilities is to keep roads reasonably safe for the traveling public. Failing, indeed refusing, to remove a dangerous obstruction from a public thoroughfare amounts to willful and wanton negligence.”
There are numerous documents showing the county’s plans to use it as a connector to bypass the Interstate 10 interchange particularly as a measure of safety, as was pointed out in a letter from then Cochise County transportation planner Karen Lamberton in a Nov. 26, 2016, letter. Writing to then Mayor Toney King, she stated: “The county has received numerous calls in the past few months regarding private owners’ decisions to gate and lock access to this roadway, previously linking state highways 90 and 80.”
She went on to say the road as far as she could ascertain existed “as early as 1951 and by 1975 the county was providing limited maintenance of the unimproved local roadway” until a portion of land which included some of PRR was annexed into Benson in 1982. At that point, Benson had the obligation to maintain the road.
“This link remained a key connection between Benson, St. David and Cochise County,” Lamberton continued. “In the county’s long range transportation plan, PRR was to be improved and serve as an alternate route in the event of a closure of I–10.
“This roadway has a long-standing history of providing access to the public and has been maintained by public funds in the past.”
She did not stop there. When the Villages at Vigneto Transportation Plan was submitted, the county responded with four pages of comments including a strong recommendation Benson improve PRR to match the cross section within the development of the project.
Even the Arizona Department of Transportation recognized PRR as an important connector, she stated.
She noted, “There is no indication in the final transportation plan approved by Benson without further review by the county or ADOT, that the Vigneto traffic engineers were given the county’s comments.”
In fact, what Vigneto engineers did was realign PRR so that it only served the development’s traffic, which would take it right into Benson, she stated.
As ACPLI reviews the stacks of binders to see if its attorneys want to tackle the case and move forward with the writ of mandamus, area residents — over 1,000 signed a petition circulated back in 2016 — who have been denied use of PRR for five years anxiously await word.
When asked if El Dorado Holding would reopen the road a spokesperson responded, “The road is private property, and it was closed several years ago for safety reasons and to prevent trespassing. There are currently no plans to reopen the Post Ranch Road in its current location, but there are plans in the future that will provide a public road connecting SR 80 and SR 90.”