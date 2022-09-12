BENSON — Rev up your engines and roar into Lions Park for the annual Classic Cars off Main, a car show organized by the nonprofit Benson Clean & Beautiful.
The annual fall show is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Lions Park, 435 N. Adams St., Benson.
“In addition to six classes, judges will determine the Best in Show, while attendees vote for the People’s Choice award,” said Benson Clean & Beautiful President Cindy Allen.
The six classes include pre-1970 cars, post-1970 cars, imports, trucks, motorcycles and rat rods.
“We had 101 gorgeous cars on display at our last show and almost ran out of room to park them,” Allen said. “We moved things around and got them in, but we’re prepared for even more cars this time.”
The car show is the main fundraising event for Clean & Beautiful, with proceeds used for the town’s murals and other projects that benefit Benson.
Admission is free for spectators, while show entry fees for participants is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.
The event features music, raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing to benefit Oasis Bird Sanctuary in Cascabel.
“We have a very committed, knowledgeable and involved judging team,” said advisory board member Danna Judd. “They spend a lot of time talking to the owners and looking at the vehicles.”
A variety of vendors will be on hand with merchandise and food trucks.
“We want to thank all the local businesses that are sponsoring our event and providing raffle prizes,” Allen said. “We’re expecting great weather, so bring the kids, come on out and have fun at our show.”
