Floyd Judah pauses to admire this 1953 Ford F-100 pickup truck at the Classic Cars Off Main car show in March.

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW FILE

BENSON — Rev up your engines and roar into Lions Park for the annual Classic Cars off Main, a car show organized by the nonprofit Benson Clean & Beautiful.

The annual fall show is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Lions Park, 435 N. Adams St., Benson.

