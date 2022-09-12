Classic Cars off Main 03 (copy)
Benson — Rev up your engines and roar into Lions Park for the annual Classic Cars off Main, a car show organized by nonprofit Benson Clean & Beautiful.

The annual fall show is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Lions Park, 435 N. Adams St., Benson.

