Stevie Davis and Hunter Tulk are best friends, share a passion for horses and love rodeo.

The two young ladies are the 2021 Benson Butterfield Rodeo queen and princess, serving as ambassadors for the sport of rodeo while working to promote western heritage. As Butterfield Royalty, the two participated in the 107th Sonoita Labor Day Rodeo where they raced around the arena on horseback carrying flags for the grand entry, helped move cattle and participated in awards’ presentations.

