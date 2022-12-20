The Benson Area Food Bank received a helping hand for its holiday food box distribution Monday when members of a local RV park delivered 390 bags of homemade cookies. 

SKP Saguaro Co-op RV Park volunteers baked 195 dozen cookies and bagged them in packages of six for the food bank's holiday distribution.  

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?