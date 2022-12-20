From left, Mary Andersen, Gail Lenney, Pam Sanor and Mike Lenney, members of SKP Saguaro Co-op RV Park in Benson, deliver 390 bags of homemade cookies to the Benson Area Food Bank to go with the its holiday distribution boxes. The food bank gives out about 500 food boxes every week.
The Benson Area Food Bank received a helping hand for its holiday food box distribution Monday when members of a local RV park delivered 390 bags of homemade cookies.
SKP Saguaro Co-op RV Park volunteers baked 195 dozen cookies and bagged them in packages of six for the food bank's holiday distribution.
"We had 35 bakers and six baggers," said Gail Lenney, one of four SKP Park members who helped deliver the cookies. 'We were able to make 195 dozen, or 2,340 cookies for the food bank. Our goal next year is to do 500 bags so every food box gets cookies."
"We give out around 500 food boxes a week, or about 150 a day, the three days that we're open," said Joy Reilly, who volunteers to run the food bank with her husband, Jack. "The number varies, and tends to be more and more as we go along."
While the food bank's holiday boxes do not provide turkeys, they do have most of the fixings for a holiday meal.
"We provide green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and when available, fresh produce," Reilly said. "We also give out as many $25 gift cards as possible with money we receive through donations. Families are always very grateful for what we can provide."
An all-volunteer organization, the food bank could always use more monetary and food donations.
"We have wonderful support from our RV parks," Reilly said. "The local RV parks and churches are our two biggest donors."
Bea Blake lives in Dragoon and is one of the regulars who uses the food bank to supplement her family's food supply.
"Joy and Jack (Reilly) are always so giving and willing to help," she said. "They're here three days a week and make every effort to help people who need assistance. They're wonderful people. Without the food bank and their help, I don't know what my family would have done. It's especially tough now that food prices have gone through the roof."
