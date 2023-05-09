Pioneer Title of Benson organized a Cinco de Mayo gathering on Friday, giving the business community a fun opportunity to mingle.
Tacos and Tequila drew about 60 members of the business community to the networking event where participants were treated to tacos and margaritas as a way to kick-start mixers, said Kimberly Lockhart, manager of Pioneer Title.
“We hosted the mixer in support of the new leadership at the chamber of commerce and to provide local businesses with an opportunity to get together and mingle,” Lockhart said. “Historically, the chamber of commerce hosted monthly mixers through different business sponsors, but it’s been awhile since we’ve had them.”
Lockhart said there was a “nice diversity of businesses” represented at the event, with Native Grounds providing drinks and the Old Benson Ice Cream Stop furnishing a special Cinco de Mayo ice cream dessert.
Donna Grover, who co-owns the Ice Cream Stop with her husband Charlie, served up a churro sundae dessert with caramel and cinnamon.
“They were a bit hit,” she said. “I think this is going to be our new Cinco de Mayo dessert at the store.”
In an effort to breathe life back into the Benson Chamber of Commerce and business community, George Scott, executive director of Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group (SAEDG) has created the Benson Chamber and Economic Development Center.
“By combining our efforts, we hope to create a more efficient organization on behalf of the business community,” Scott said. “This is a project of the SAEDG, City of Benson and other community sponsors and is designed to help businesses in and around the Benson area.”
The goal is to help streamline new business start-ups and to assist existing businesses so they can continue to be successful, Scott said.
He also thanked Lockhart and Pioneer Title for hosting Friday’s event.
“In addition, we want to thank those businesses that continue to support the Benson Chamber,” he added. “Please be sure to contact me if you have any comments, questions or concerns. I would like to hear from you.”
Scott says he’s looking forward to future mixers as a positive way for businesses to interact and exchange ideas, and invites businesses that are interested in hosting a mixer to contact his office.
“I also want to remind the business community of the SAEDG and Benson Chamber network luncheon on May 17 at the Cochise College Benson Center,” Scott said. “If you have already signed up, great. We still have a few spots left if you would like to attend but have not signed up. Send an email to george.saedg@gmail.com, or visit the website at saedg.org.
SAEDG is currently working at collecting all commerce members for its directory so the website has updated information.
As the newly-formed partnership between SAEDG and the Benson Chamber of Commerce moves forward, Scott is seeking input from the community about how to best serve the local businesses.
The SAEDG/Chamber office is located at 168 E. Fourth Street in Benson. It can be reached at 520-265-6058, or by email, george.saedg@gmail.com. Scott invites the community to visit the chamber’s new website at www.bensonchamber.com.
