benson-ciscomani1.jpg

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, a Republican, said his focus is to deliver results for District 6 on a range of issues that impact Southern Arizona.

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

Rep. Juan Ciscomani was in Benson Wednesday, where he spoke to community leaders at a Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group luncheon.

Ciscomani represented one of five speakers at the event. Excelsior Mining General Manager Robert Winton, AZ G&T Cooperatives CEO Patrick Ledger, Commissioner Lea Marquez-Peterson of the Arizona Corporation Commission and Benson Mayor Joe Konrad also spoke briefly, providing updates about the organizations they represent.

