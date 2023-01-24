Rep. Juan Ciscomani was in Benson Wednesday, where he spoke to community leaders at a Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group luncheon.
Ciscomani represented one of five speakers at the event. Excelsior Mining General Manager Robert Winton, AZ G&T Cooperatives CEO Patrick Ledger, Commissioner Lea Marquez-Peterson of the Arizona Corporation Commission and Benson Mayor Joe Konrad also spoke briefly, providing updates about the organizations they represent.
Wednesday’s meeting marked Ciscomani’s first District 6 event since being sworn in as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 7.
Ciscomani, a Republican, said his focus is to deliver results for the district on a range of issues that impact Southern Arizona.
“This has always been a district and a community that has enjoyed leadership from both sides of the aisle,” he said. “In this case, I happen to be on this side, and I’m going to govern and be a voice for the entire community. And that’s what we’re here to do.”
The congressman said he looks forward to working with local officials and stated that his door is always open.
“We want to hear from you and we want to be helpful,” he said. “Always know that my district team is here and they are ready to serve the community.”
He spoke briefly of the formation of a Citizens Advisory Council, which he described as a diverse 40-member group of community leaders from across Arizona’s 6th Congressional District. The council includes Republicans, Democrats and independents from the private and public sectors. Its purpose is to listen to issues and gather feedback in an effort to help him stay connected and accessible to community leaders and key stakeholders as he represents the district.
Ciscomani also talked about his appointment to the House Appropriations Committee, noting that he is the only freshman member of the 118th Congress to serve on the committee. The appointment allows him to have a voice in the appropriations process, with an opportunity to shape the nation’s spending. He plans to work at holding the government fiscally accountable while representing the interests of the residents in his district.
Geoff Oldfather, one of the luncheon’s attendees and former manager of communications, marketing and public relations for Arizona G&T Cooperatives, said he was most impressed by Ciscomani and his realistic attitude about the challenges he will be facing as he attempts to debate and arrive at common ground with the 118th Congress.
“He’s dealing with the overrunning deficit as well as his upfront and honest appraisal of how it will be to work with Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee,” Oldfather said. “He called himself an optimist more than a pessimist, but he did say there will be challenges in trying to find common ground with Democrats when it comes to appropriations, of which defense is one of his priorities.”
SAEDG Executive Director George Scott said he is pleased with Ciscomani's dedication to Southern Arizona, and his desire to do what's best for the people in the 6th Congressional District.
"I appreciated Congressman Ciscomani's willingness to make Benson his first district stop after taking office," he said. "Until now, we haven't had very good congressional representation in Cochise County, but it looks like that's going to change. Our economic development group and the city of Benson look forward to working with Congressman Ciscomani and his team in future projects."
From Benson, Ciscomani and his team headed to Casa Grande for his second public meeting since being sworn into office.
