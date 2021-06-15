BENSON — The Salvation Army Community Center in Sierra Vista has reopened its dining room for congregant lunches.
“COVID forced us to close our dining room for several months, but we were able to reopen on Monday,” said Lieutenant Heather Baze.
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Salvation Army Center, 180 Wilcox Drive.
“We were able to provide take out lunches through the pandemic, but having the dining room available again is going to be so much nicer for the community,” Baze said. “We look forward to seeing the dining area full of people again.”