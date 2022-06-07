Dottie Kreps started volunteering for the Salvation Army 25 years ago.
Her commitment to promoting the welfare of Benson’s less fortunate families and individuals through countless hours of volunteerism have earned Kreps the Salvation Army’s prestigious “Doing the Most Good” award.
Kreps was presented with the award on May 27 at the Benson Community Center by Salvation Army Col. Olin Hogan and Lt. Col. Ivan Wild before a crowd of friends, community leaders and volunteers.
“It is my pleasure to join all of you this morning to present this prestigious award to Dottie,” Wild said. “In the Salvation Army we can’t do the things we’re called to do without wonderful volunteers. This is the most prestigious award that the Salvation Army can bestow upon a volunteer.”
Wild spoke of how Kreps “puts love into action” as she follows the Salvation Army’s doing the most good motto, adding that she has far exceeded that motto through her years of selfless volunteerism and willingness to help the community’s less fortunate.
“When I see you, I see Christ in you, and I see the love you have for the people here,” Wild said.
“The Salvation Army’s mission — which Dottie gets behind — is to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs without discrimination,” said Wild. “Dottie has been doing that for 25 years.”
Col. Olin Hogan, who represents the Salvation Army’s service extension department, praised Kreps for her years of philanthropic work.
“Dottie personifies what volunteerism is all about,” he said. “She’s joyful, selfless and has an awareness of the needs of others. After 25 years, she exemplifies the longevity of her volunteerism. Without people like Dottie, we would not be able to do our work.”
Upon accepting her award, Kreps thanked a list of volunteers, the city of Benson for the office space she’s provided to meet with residents who need assistance, the red kettle bell ringers during Christmas and numerous other people who help with the Salvation Army’s local programs.
Kreps also shared a few stats to highlight the positive impact Salvation Army’s programs have had on the community.
“This year, we had 156 kids on the Angel Tree,” she said. “We would not have been able to provide these kids with a joyous Christmas without Walmart’s help. They gave us $750 so we could give each child a gift and clothes at Christmas time."
So far this year, 107 families, which translates to about 250 people, qualified for utility assistance. More than $25,500 in donations helped to pay for water and electricity for those families.
“As you can see, all of your donations and hard work stays right here in Benson,” Kreps said.
She also thanked the Butterfield RV Resort for a $3,300 donation to help fund a plethora of needs.
Thanks to a grant, the Benson Salvation Army was able to start a new project to provide children with food during times when school is not in session. Kreps was able to purchase backpacks, which volunteers fill with food and distribute to qualified children who risk going hungry when school is on break.
“It is our intent and our goal to help reach these hungry kids and to continue that work as we stretch work with your support so that we can have the funds to do this.”
Kreps works out of an office housed in the Benson Community Center, 705 W. Union St., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2-4 p.m.
Barb Anderson, whom Kreps credits as her “right hand person,” volunteers year round.
“I think it’s important for people to understand that all money raised through our red kettle campaign and other efforts stays in Benson to support different projects that we provide,” Anderson said. “Along with assistance with utility payments and rent, we give gift cards to families with babies for help with baby food and diapers. We hold a clothing drive and, in December in conjunction with our toy distribution, allow people to go through the clothes to pick out items they can use. These are just some of the projects the Salvation Army helps with.”
In her concluding comments after receiving the award, Kreps praised the community for its support of the Salvation Army’s work in Benson.
“We are about Benson helping Benson,” he said. “You are a wonderful community. You live in a beautiful place. I love living here. I love working here. I love all of you.”