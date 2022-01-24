BENSON — Construction work at the San Pedro River Bridge and along Fourth Street near Pomerene Road is impacting businesses in that area.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is removing and replacing the 67-year-old bridge, a project that started in November and is expected to be completed in August.
According to the ADOT website, during the closure motorists can use Pomerene Road to enter or exit Interstate 10, and to travel west of the San Pedro Bridge. Motorists can use Ocotillo Road to enter or exit I-10, and to travel east of the San Pedro Bridge.
Exit 306 is closed during the construction project, which diverts traffic along Fourth Street in and around Benson’s 700-block area. While businesses are accessible, the detour is causing a drop in customers that come through different establishments.
Road closure impacts
“The bridge work is going to be disrupting traffic in the area for an estimated eight months or more,” City Engineer Brad Hamilton said during a November council meeting when he talked about different road closures in the area. “People will need to start taking an alternate route into Pomerene to avoid that area.”
Business impacts
Tracy Gephart, who works at the Circle K at 705 E. Fourth St., said the store’s business dropped off considerably once the bridge work started.
“Business here is down by at least 50%, maybe a lot more,” she said.
“We normally get a lot of Pomerene traffic in the mornings, but now that the exit is closed, we’ve lost a big chunk of that business, as well as travelers who stop by for gas, coffee and snacks. We’ve been so dead since the bridge project started. It’s like a ghost town.”
Those who frequent Circle K have noticed the drop in business.
“There used to be a lot of people here in the mornings, bustling in and out of the store for different items, but you don’t see that anymore,” said Benson resident Frank Earhart, who buys his morning coffee there. “There’s a big difference in the number of people coming through here.”
While Gephart misses the store’s busier times, she says there is one upside.
“We’re slower now, but our store has never been cleaner,” she laughed.
Meanwhile, directly across the street at 86 Cafe, restaurant owner Pedro Santiago is starting his day.
“My wife and I have been here a long time, so we have loyal customers who support our restaurant,” he said. “But even with our regular customers, we are much slower now.”
Santiago said he especially noticed a dip in business during the holidays, when travelers turn off I-10 to stop in for meals.
“With the exit closed now, we’re not getting the traffic that we used to see,” he said. “There have been a few times when we closed early because it’s so slow.”
Santiago said the restaurant managed to survive the slow times when COVID hit, but just as recovery was looking good, the construction started.
“We’re going to be OK,” he said. “Like all the businesses around here, we’re going to be slower than usual until the bridge is done.”
Tracy Owen of Benson Used Tires, 710 E. Fourth St., has been doing business at that location since 2004.
“Our business is down by more than 50%,” he said. “We’re losing all our freeway people on this end of town. Even our automotive shop is way down. We’re surviving on scrap metal that people drop off. I’ll be glad when they get the work done and our business comes back.”
While George Scott, executive director of the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group, acknowledges the inconvenience for people who work and live on that end of town, says he applauds ADOT’s decision to replace the old bridge.
“The closures create an inconvenience, but at least it’s temporary,” he said. “The old bridge was very outdated and needed to be replaced for safety reasons. The bridge had a 50-year lifespan, so it had already more than served its projected life.”
Scott also noted the San Pedro Bridge is the only alternative for crossing the river in the Benson area, in the event something should happen to I-10.
“This new bridge will serve as a valuable safety net for the interstate,” he said. “ADOT plans to have the work completed in August. The bridge is going to be a nice improvement for this area.”
About the project
ADOT contracted FNF Construction of Tempe to do the work, which involves three phases. They are utility relocation, bridge demolition and construction of the new bridge.
The new bridge will be a wider three-span superstructure consisting of steel girders and a concrete deck to accommodate two 12-foot-wide travel lanes, along with 10-foot wide shoulders for each lane. Replacing 950 feet of guardrail, restriping the new roadway and bridge and recontouring, grading and seeding disturbed areas with native plants will complete the project.