BENSON — The city of Benson is going to be negotiating a management services agreement with OB Sports for the city-owned San Pedro Golf Course.
At Monday’s council meeting, City Council members approved moving forward with a contract negotiation with OB Sports, which city staff will bring before council at a later date for final approval. If the agreement is approved, golf course operations will shift from the city to OB Sports, a company with extensive experience in golf course management.
As one of two entities that responded to the city’s Request for Proposal for management services, OB Sports was selected by a committee of six individuals that provided input toward the process.
In a letter to Benson Public Works Director and City Engineer Brad Hamilton, OB Sports President C.A. Roberts outlined the company’s long-standing history of success with municipal projects, specifically in Arizona.
“We looked at successes that other municipalities had with professional management services and decided that would be a good course of action for us to take,” Hamilton said. “Once we make this transition, OB would become the employer of record, and the city will pay a lease fee for the employees.”
Because of COVID, the city no longer has access to inmate labor, which has created a financial and labor burden, especially at the golf course, Hamilton added.
“We used to keep about a dozen inmates working about 40 hours a week at the golf course, and that has now gone away.”
In his letter to Hamilton, Roberts noted that OB Sports “should be perfectly positioned to assist with San Pedro Golf Course,” and also mentioned the company’s recent alignment with Troon Golf, which he said is the world’s largest management company. It’s a move that Roberts believes will give OB Sports full access to important marketing resources, thereby benefiting San Pedro Golf Course.
Formed in 1972, OB Sports has assisted in more than 140 projects since its inception, with 60 courses in its portfolio.
“We have the qualifications and capabilities to perform this assignment entirely in-house with no need for subcontractors,” Roberts reported in his letter.
OB also touts experience with 44 projects in Arizona, including 26 Arizona courses.
“They manage five golf courses in Tucson, and they have a management agreement with city of Safford,” said Hamilton. “Both Safford and Tucson report being very happy with OB.”
It takes a lot of effort to run a golf course, and I’m looking forward to OB’s extra help and expertise. “We hope to have the contract ready to present to council at our September meeting.”