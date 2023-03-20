Clara Pimple talks about one of her art entries at Saturday's art show and reception hosted by the San Pedro River Arts Council at Cochise College Benson Center. The artwork will be on exhibit until March 29.
The San Pedro River Arts Council held its annual "Celebrate the Arts!" show reception Saturday at the Cochise College Benson Center.
“We have over 200 works of art on display with 101 artists represented, including youth entries,” said Linda Stacy, a local artist who serves as the art council’s spokesperson and helps organize the annual open show. “We’re very excited about the youth artwork. These young people are our future.”
While enjoying the art exhibit and meeting artists, guests were treated to music by Tradiciones, a seven-piece Peruvian and Latin American group from Tucson. The reception also featured refreshments, raffle prizes and an opportunity to vote for a People’s Choice award.
Open to the public, the exhibit is on display at Cochise College Benson Center, 1025 S. State Route 90, Benson, until March 29. The People’s Choice winner will be announced at the end of the show.
“This is the first time I’ve ever entered my artwork in a show,” said Hailey Snider, a Tucson artist who had three pieces in the intermediate category. “I’m having a good time, and I'm really glad I decided to enter some of my artwork in this."
Artist Clara Pimple, San Pedro River Arts Council and Huachuca Art Association member, submitted fabric totems in the intermediate category.
"I love the music," she said of Saturday's reception. "It's peppy and makes you want to stay and dance. And the show is fabulous. They have a large crowd here with some amazing art on display."
Deb Warner, who serves as the show’s chairperson, echoed those comments.
“The quality of art at this year’s show is just wonderful,” she said. “We have very talented artists in this area, and the exhibit gets more diverse every year. The kids’ art really blows me away. We have talented kids participating in our show.”
The winning piece of art in every major category:
Best of Show: De Wilson, Benson, with her acrylic painting entitled "Fire
Best of Advanced/Professional Division: Doug Quarles, Benson, for his painting "Cimarron Pass."
Best of Intermediate Division: Anika Brown, St. David, for her paper quill piece, “Gila Monster.”
Best of Novice Division: Bella Burkhart, Bisbee, with her oil landscape "Mystic Mesa."
Best of Youth Division: Paige Fulcher, Benson, for her painting "Stormy Mountains."
Judge's Choice: Sylvia Turner, Tucson, a small oil painting titled "Thistle."
