The San Pedro River Arts Council held its annual "Celebrate the Arts!" show reception Saturday at the Cochise College Benson Center.

“We have over 200 works of art on display with 101 artists represented, including youth entries,” said Linda Stacy, a local artist who serves as the art council’s spokesperson and helps organize the annual open show. “We’re very excited about the youth artwork. These young people are our future.”

