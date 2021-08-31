If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The San Pedro River Arts Council is hosting its eighth Annual Photography Show and Sale.
The show is open to photographers of all ages, members and non-members. The SPRAC does require that all photos are the original work of the entrant and that no work previously shown at a SPRAC show be submitted.
There are five divisions: 1) monochromatic, includes black-and-white and monochromes; 2) color for amateurs; 3) color for advanced/professionals; 4) youth photography for 18 years and younger, all types; and 5) digital artistry, photos showing heavy manipulation.
Each participant may submit up to three entries. Additional requirements and information, including maximum sizes and cost per entry, can be found on the entry form and online.
All entry forms must be postmarked or entered online by Sept. 28 or hand-delivered on Thursday, Sept. 30, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to the Cochise College Benson Center.
Photos will be judged on Monday, Oct. 4. The show will be open to the public for viewing starting on Tuesday, Oct. 5 during regular Cochise College Benson Center hours, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.) The show will end Friday, Oct. 29; all participants should pick up their photos at the college on this date between 1-6 p.m.
The SPRAC hosts two yearly shows, a fall photography show and a spring fine arts show.
“We are glad to have our fall photography show back at the college after having to cancel it last year due to COVID restrictions,” said Larraine Milne, SPRAC vice president and co-chair of the photography show. “Everyone is welcome to enter, members and non-members. We will also have a silent auction and raffle when we present awards.”
The entry form and additional information can be found online at www.sprarts.org. Forms can be picked up at the Endeavor Gallery, 298 E. Fourth St., Benson.