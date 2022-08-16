Motorists are traveling over the San Pedro River Bridge between Benson and Pomerene once again, marking the completion of an eight-month Arizona Department of Transportation bridge replacement project that started in November.
BENSON — An Arizona Department of Transportation bridge replacement project that caused traffic detours into Pomerene for about eight months has been completed.
The San Pedro River Bridge along Fourth Street near Pomerene Road reopened on Friday, marking the completion of a project that started in November.
ADOT removed and replaced a 67-year-old bridge in three phases in a project that started with utility relocation, demolition of the old bridge and construction of the replacement structure.
The final phase included drilling shafts for the pier and abutment foundations and construction of a much wider three-span superstructure. Steel girders and a new concrete deck were built to accommodate two 12-foot-wide travel lanes, along with 10-foot-wide shoulders for each lane. Replacing 950 feet of guardrail, restriping the new roadway and bridge, contouring, grading and seeding disturbed areas with native plants were also part of the final phase of construction.
At the time the project started in November, its estimated completion timeline was around Aug. 31, as ADOT completing the project well within the estimated time span.
According to documents from ADOT, the former bridge, which had exceeded its 50-year lifespan, was showing transverse cracking on the deck surface, as well as cracking in the piers and abutments.
With 12-foot travel lanes in each direction and a 10-foot-wide shoulder, the new structure is wider than the previous bridge.
“It’s great,” said local resident and business owner Cindy Allen. “The new bridge is a big improvement from what we had before. There’s plenty of room for bikes and pedestrians and everyone seems excited about the improvements it brings to our community.”
Amanda Jansen, who lives near Pomerene, uses the San Pedro Bridge daily to get to and from Benson.
“Instead of staying on Fourth Street to drive into Benson from Pomerene, or vice versa, we had to get onto I-10 and take the Ocotillo exit. So, it was an inconvenience, but the new bridge is absolutely worth it. It’s wider than the old bridge and I feel like it’s safer because it doesn’t shake when you drive on it like the old one did. We’re really pleased that ADOT decided to do this for our community.”