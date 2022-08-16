Purchase Access

BENSON — An Arizona Department of Transportation bridge replacement project that caused traffic detours into Pomerene for about eight months has been completed.

The San Pedro River Bridge along Fourth Street near Pomerene Road reopened on Friday, marking the completion of a project that started in November.

