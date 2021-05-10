BENSON — Crafters, artisans and photographers showcased a variety of handmade and vintage products Saturday at the San Pedro RV Resort and Community spring craft sale.
While the RV resort hosts monthly craft sales the second Saturday of the month during the winter and spring, they were canceled in 2020 because of COVID.
“We’re happy to be back on schedule with our activities here at the RV park,” said Patty Eaton, event organizer. “Our craft sales are popular with park residents and people in surrounding communities.We get visitors from all over the county, even Tucson, for these sales.”
While there is no charge for people who live in the park to set up a booth, there is a $5 charge for vendors who are not San Pedro RV residents.
Typically, between 15 and 25 vendors participate each month, Eaton said.
“We draw an assortment of artisans with beautiful handmade wood decor, wind chimes, greeting cards, quilts, photography and jewelry, to name some of the popular items the community enjoys,” she said.
St. David resident Jinx Dole, one of the show’s regulars, said she enjoys the monthly craft sales because of the friendly people and camaraderie.
“And it’s always a bonus when someone purchases something from your booth,” she said. “I participate in as many local craft events as possible. Along with this sale, I enjoy Valley Crafters every November and the Cascabel Community Fair in December. It’s a great way to find unique gifts for Christmas and you see so many people that you know.”
San Pedro RV Resort residents Rich and Cindy Edgett visited the sale for the first time since moving into the RV resort.
“Everything is being sold for great prices,” Cindy Edgett said. “They have some beautiful things here.”
Year-round resort resident Marjorie Ellmaker was at Jan Ramelli’s booth admiring her wildlife photography. Ramelli’s display featured owls, roadrunners, hummingbirds and America’s smallest falcon, the American kestrel.
Deer, a bobcat and a grey fox also have been captured in Ramelli’s vast photo collection, with some of her photography featured in Mountain Valley Living magazine of California. Ellmaker purchased two pieces of Ramelli’s work.
“I love the American kestrel,” said Ellmaker, who will be adding her two new Ramelli photos to a collection of artwork mounted on the walls of her RV.
“This has been a fun sale with a steady stream of people through here,” said Carol Wittig, whose handmade greeting cards for all occasions are always a draw. “It’s good to see people back out doing things again after so many activities and events were shut down because of COVID.”
Future craft sales during the fall and winter months will have a vast assortment of vendors, Eaton said.
“Several artisans that are residents leave for the summer and return in the fall with their amazing work,” she said. “We look forward to seeing them again. Be sure to watch for us on Facebook. Our upcoming craft sales are the second Saturday of the month, and we’ll be going full throttle again when our winter visitors return again the the fall.”