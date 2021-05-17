BENSON — Local high schools are celebrating graduations with traditional commencement programs this year now that COVID is not as concerning as it was for the class of 2020.
Masks are optional at all four of the area’s schools.
Pomerene School is holding its eighth-grade graduation ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the school gymnasium. The school is holding its kindergarten promotion ceremony at the same time, and the kindergarteners will walk hand-in-hand with the eighth-graders.
The Benson Digital Learning Center high school graduation is at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Benson High School football field. Thirty-five students are graduating. The class valedictorian is Eli Marchetti and the salutatorian is Donte Smolinski.
St. David High School is kicking off its graduation with a parade at 6:30 p.m. on North Miller Avenue, and the commencement program starting at 8 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Thirty-four students are graduating this year. The class valedictorian is Julia Dahl and the salutatorian is Claire Daley.
Benson High School is celebrating its graduation at 7 p.m. Friday. Seventy-two students are expected to graduate. This year’s valedictorian is Sammantha Caywood and the salutatorian is Myranda Sutton. While the graduation is organized as a traditional ceremony, the school is limiting the number of family members on the football field to two members per graduating senior. All other attendees can sit in the stands or view the ceremony live on the Benson High School YouTube channel.