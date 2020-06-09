BENSON — The Department of Education and State Superintendent of Instruction Kathy Hoffman have issued a “Roadmap for Opening Schools” document for educators across the state.
The document presents strategies designed to provide schools guidance for successful reopening at the start of the 2020-2021 school year in the wake of COVID-19.
Local educational agencies (LEAs) are advised to coordinate with health departments, health centers, physicians and health-care providers and other health-related stakeholders for guidance while adhering to updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials.
The list of recommendations outlines behaviors that reduce the spread of coronavirus through strategies such as staying home when appropriate, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, wearing face coverings, avoiding touching the face and maintaining social distancing as much as possible. The roadmap, which is intended as a guide for the purpose of school reentry, will be revised and updated regularly as more data and resources are made available by the CDC and other agencies.
Three school district administrators in the Benson area have been asked their opinion of the document as it pertains to their schools and have provided the following responses.
Benson Unified School District
“As of today (Tuesday), Benson Schools will be opening as planned on Thursday, July 23," said Superintendent Micah Mortensen. "What will school look like on the 23rd? We are not exactly sure yet. We are in the process of collecting data from staff and parent surveys, as we feel it is critical to get feedback from those that we serve. Upon receiving all of the data from our surveys, we will work diligently to create a plan for opening our schools. Our goal is to be able to share our plan by the first week of July,” Mortensen said.
“One thing we do know is that the Benson Digital Learning Center will offer a K-12 Online School for students. We recognize that parents may not be ready to send students back to our traditional schools, so we plan to meet the needs of those parents by providing the Benson Digital Learning Center. We are excited to offer an online curriculum with the support of Benson staff. While these students may not be attending our traditional school, they will still be Benson Bobcats. Keeping all students in our Bobcat Family is critical.”
Pomerene School District
“This is quite a daunting document, to say the least," said Superintendent Mike Sherman. "I think what's important here is to recognize that it is a guidance document designed to encourage planning. It will change and grow based on local trends and statewide data and is not the final word on how schools will respond. We hope to have a better idea what our community wants by early July, along with a plan to show how we will deliver.”
St. David High School
“We are taking in the advice of the ‘Roadmap for Reopening Schools’ document," said Principal Andrew Brogan on behalf of the school district. "We are currently evaluating the recommendations and trying to formulate a plan that will meet the needs and safety of our students. We are beginning to set up a committee of parents to get their ideas and feedback on the document as well. Student safety is a top priority and we will formulate our plan to ensure a safe return to schools.”