SIERRA VISTA — A judge changed the conditions of release for a former federal agent accused of killing his 9-year-old stepson in a vehicle crash, allowing the defendant to communicate with his wife — the child's mother — electronically.
But Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson also cautioned Clifford James Johnson about what he should or shouldn't say on the phone, in emails, etc. when he speaks with his wife Mindy Johnson. Both Johnson and Mindy Johnson appeared in court Monday at a preliminary hearing on his case.
Mindy Johnson, who identified herself as a victim in the matter, asked Dickerson if he could modify the conditions placed on Johnson in August when he was released on bond and permitted to move to Florida with his parents. At the time, Dickerson said Johnson could not have contact with any of the victims.
Johnson is accused of first-degree murder in a June 18 wreck on State Route 90 that left his stepson dead and injured several others, including two youngsters in Johnson’s pickup and the driver of the vehicle investigators said he crashed into and that person’s 1-year-old son.
Investigators also charged Johnson with aggravated DUI wrong-way, aggravated DUI with juveniles under the age of 15, endangerment, child abuse and criminal damage. His blood alcohol content at the time of arrest was .199, more than twice the legal limit, records show.
At the time of the crash, Johnson was employed as an agent with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations. He lost his job with CBP following the incident, a CBP spokesman said recently.
The day of the crash, Johnson and his wife and their six children — four children belong to Mindy Johnson and two belong to Johnson — had gone to Tucson to celebrate a birthday at a Dave & Busters.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety investigator testified in court that both Johnsons had consumed alcohol at the venue. The investigator said Mindy Johnson had stopped drinking at one point because she knew she had to drive to Sierra Vista. The couple had ordered several Long Island Ice Teas, the investigator stated.
Johnson left before his wife, however, even though she had asked him to wait while she paid the bill. State troopers said that on his way to Sierra Vista, Johnson slid into the wrong lane of SR 90 and slammed head on into motorist Michelle East, injuring her and her 1-year-old boy.
Mindy Johnson's 9-year-old son, who was riding with the defendant, was killed. Johnson's two biological children — a 4-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy — were also hurt in the crash, investigators said.
Before Johnson was allowed to go to Florida, prosecutors had asked Dickerson that the defendant be required to sign a waiver of extradition. That means if Johnson does not appear for any of his court hearings, a warrant would be put out for his arrest. The judge also warned Johnson that he would have to appear at certain hearings and that any difficulty in traveling from Florida to Arizona would not be an acceptable excuse for missing any of the sessions.
At Monday's hearing, defense attorney Xochitl Orozco told the judge that she wanted to schedule a settlement conference for the case. A trial date also will be set in the matter at the next hearing on Jan. 3.