BENSON — John Henry Lowery says he is on the road to recovery for the first time in years.
Lowery credits the behavioral health training he receives through Inman House — an adult transitional living facility operated by La Frontera-SEABHS (SouthEastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services) in Benson — for his emotional progress.
Inman House provides a therapeutic day program in a transitional residential setting for adults struggling with substance abuse or mental health problems. Its structured, supportive and evidenced-based treatment environment is designed to help individuals achieve independent housing while learning life management, coping and living skills.
As an Inman House resident, Lowery, 56, says he is receiving important support, training and services that he believes will help him rebuild his life.
“I’m very happy here and feel it’s exactly what I need at this stage of my recovery,” Lowery said, while sharing his story Friday with other residents during an open house showcasing Benson’s newest addition, Inman House for women.
Behavioral health providers, community agencies and interested members of the public were invited to visit the new La Frontera-SEABHS residential home.
Since June 2020, La Frontera has provided a similar transitional housing program for males and females. With the new women’s facility, the former co-ed home is now exclusively for men. Both facilities house nine residents in a dormitory-style setting.
“I’m recovering from alcohol addiction and other problems,” Lowery said. “In April I lost my son to a drug overdose, and that was really hard on me. This program came along just when I needed the extra support in my life.”
Lowery was living in a halfway house prior to entering Inman’s 24-hour residential setting in Benson.
“We’re like a family here,” he said. “These guys are my brothers.”
Another resident, 31-year-old Jesus Rodriguez, shared a similar story.
“I was in other facilities, but this one is better for me because it’s a lot more structured,” he said. “I need that extra support in order to have a normal life. I’m on medication for anxiety and depression.
"Now that I’m here, I’m staying on my medication and I’m learning coping skills,” added Rodriguez, who has been an Inman House resident for a year. “This program has helped me a lot.”
Curtis Linner, 32, was living in a behavioral health residential treatment facility in Tucson before transitioning to the Inman House.
“I was at the Chalet House for a month, but I needed something more long-term, more like what we have here,” he said. “I’m an alcoholic, and I’ve been here for about 11 months. I like the group sessions, the friends I’ve made here and the sense of brotherhood we all share.”
Sherri Ourso, who serves as the team lead for both Inman House facilities, said it’s rewarding to watch the bonds that are formed among residents and to see the progress they make.
“They really listen to each other and are very good at holding each other accountable,” she said. “I’ve seen some positive responses through our residential program.”
Lowery agreed.
“We all draw from each other through daily interactions. Because we’re in recovery, we recognize addictive addictive behavior and can call each other on it,” he said. “Through our time at Inman House, we’re all brothers now. We share a lifelong bond.”
The two Inman House residential living facilities are named after former SEABHS board members Bob and Ann Inman, who dedicated more than 20 years on the SEABHS board.
While Bob is deceased, Ann attended Friday’s open house.
“I think this is a wonderful addition to the program,” she said of the women’s residential home. “These homes are so important for people who need additional support while they work through recovery.”
Individuals struggling with mental health issues often go from a treatment center to sober living with very little structure, which can allow them to fall through the cracks, Ourso said.
“These transitional homes give them ongoing support and allow them freedom while in a structured environment. They receive continued services and a safe place to live with 24-hour support as they work on a successful transition.”
To qualify for the transitional housing, residents must be on Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System and are required to go through a referral review for appropriateness, based on criteria.
“They must be enrolled with a mental health provider such as SEABHS or Community Partners, both examples of providers that we have in Benson,” said La Frontera-SEABHS Clinical Coordinator Larry Stansbury. Residents are required to participate in five hours of treatment programming daily as they work toward independence.
More than 50 people have been served by Benson’s program since opening the first Inman House in June 2020.
Referrals can be made directly to Inman House by calling 520-549-2334, or by contacting Stansbury at larry.stansbury@lafrontera-seabhs.org.