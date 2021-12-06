BENSON — Five-year-old Alex Gregory is all smiles Saturday while pedaling his new bicycle through Benson Walmart.
Gregory is one of four lucky children who won a bicycle in a drawing through the annual Shop with a Cop (SWAC) event in Benson, where 34 children partnered with law enforcement officers for a holiday shopping activity at Walmart.
All 34 kids were given a $150 gift card to spend on Christmas gifts for themselves and family members. In addition, two boys and two girls won a bicycle, helmet and bike lock through a drawing.
Deputy Raymond Robinson of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was partnered with Gregory who was elated with his bike and helmet.
Equipped with all the essential bells and whistles kids love, Gregory managed to stop pedaling long enough to demonstrate the bike’s features to Robinson, whom he declared as his new best friend.
“This bike shows me how fast I go and it lights up at night,” he announced with a grin. “We got lots of stuff today, but I like the bike the most.”
Kids selected to participate in SWAC are nominated for the program and go through a qualifying process. The event is designed to give less fortunate children an opportunity to shop with law enforcement officers while creating a positive relationship between the officers and youth.
Every year, Benson’s SWAC activity starts with breakfast where the kids and officers meet for the first time. They gather in the Benson School District multipurpose room for breakfast. From there, the children are transported through Benson in a long procession of law enforcement vehicles, complete with lights and sirens, before they head to Walmart.
“The kids love riding in the procession,” said Kierstin Kessler, a crime scene technician with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office who serves as the Benson SWAC executive director. “They have fun playing with the microphones and hearing the sirens while going down the street. For a lot of the children, the procession is the highlight of their morning.”
Once they’re finished shopping, children and officers return to the multipurpose room where they wrap gifts with the help of community volunteers. The room bustles with activity while gift wrapping is underway.
Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Amber Navarrette was busy helping her five-year-old partner, Grace Smith, wrap gifts.
“This is my third year in a row participating in this event,” Navarrette said. “I think it’s a great way to give back to the community. I like helping families out, especially during the holidays, and this is a fun, positive activity for the kids.”
Jonathan Williams, a detective with the Benson Police Department, said that Saturday marked the first year he was able to participate in SWAC.
“I’m usually working, so I haven’t had an opportunity to do this,” said Williams, who was partnered with Jansen Bice, 7. “The kids are really enjoying themselves. I like the way this event brings the community together.”
Willcox Police Officer Dale Hadfield and Frankie Morris, 6, were teamed up.
“This is a fantastic program,” Hadfield said. “I’ve been doing it for four years, and enjoy it every time. Kierstin (Kessler) does a great job organizing this event and dealing with all the logistics that go into making it so successful.”
Deputy John Gjerde of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has been involved with SWAC for five years. He and his shopping partner, seven-year-old Yetabel Patchett, had a shopping cart full of stuffed animals and a few other items.
“I think this is great for the kids and community,” Gjerde said. “I look forward to participating in this every year.”
Kessler, who has been involved with SWAC since 2015, stepped in as executive director in 2017.
“Saturday went really well,” she said of the event. “We had great community support from our officers and volunteers, which freed me up so I could move around to different locations. The kids, officers, volunteers and Walmart staff are amazing to work with.”