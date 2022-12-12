With lights flashing and sirens blaring, multiple law enforcement vehicles created quite a spectacle Saturday morning as they made their way down Benson’s main street before pulling into Walmart.
“There were so many sirens on Fourth Street, it sounded like something terrible had happened,” said Tonya Williamson, who stepped out of Walmart to see what was going on. “I was relieved to learn it was a fun activity for kids.”
About 50 children were partnered with a law-enforcement officer Saturday morning and treated to a shopping spree at Walmart.
Shop With a Cop is a national program that gives children positive experiences with members of law enforcement through a holiday shopping activity. Children 5 to 13 years old, or kindergarten through eighth grade, go through a qualifying process in order to participate. About 35 law-enforcement officers volunteered for Benson’s event, which meant some doubled up to shop with two children.
The day started with breakfast at Benson School District’s multipurpose room where the kids met their law-enforcement partner for the first time. The breakfast, which was around 7 a.m., allowed the two to get acquainted.
“Following breakfast, the kids were treated to a Santa fly-in thanks to an Arizona LifeLine One medical helicopter,” said Kierstin Kessler, a crime scene technician with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office who serves as Benson SWAC executive director. “While we’ve always had Santa on hand to greet the kids, this is the first year we’ve had a Santa fly-in, so that was pretty exciting.”
After greeting Santa, the children were transported to Walmart in a long procession of law enforcement vehicles, complete with lights and sirens.
“The kids love riding in the procession,” Kessler said. “The officers let them handle the microphones and switches that set off the lights and sirens. So whatever you hear going on in that officer’s vehicle is being done by the child. It’s an exciting experience and for a lot of the children, the procession is the highlight of their morning.”
Every child is given $150 to spend on Christmas gifts. The child’s shopping partner tracks how much is being spent.
Partnered with CCSO SWAT team member Andrew Marshall, 11-year-old Crystal Castugno planned to buy items for her family, along with a few things for herself.
“I like surprising my family,” she said. “I’m looking at clothes and other things.”
Lucas Cannell, 12, was partnered with Benson Police Officer James Riegert. The two were looking at tennis shoes that Cannell was interested in purchasing.
For Department of Public Safety officer Frank Cuen, Saturday marked his ninth year as a SWAC volunteer.
“I love doing this and look forward to it every year,” said Cuen, who was partnered with 9-year-old Lily Caple.
“I’m looking for stuff for my family, warm things for me and hair clips,” Caple said before bursting into a "happy dance" after finding the perfect sweat jacket.
Along with the $150 allowance, Benson’s SWAC program also gives away four bicycles to lucky children whose names are pulled through a drawing.
“We give away two girls’ bikes and two boys’ bikes, and helmets,” Kessler said.
The winning girls were Savannah Zimmermann, 11, and Anastasia Stephens, 10. For the boys, Ben Tourville, 13, and Giovanni Gragtto, 7, went home with new bicycles and helmets as part of their SWAC experience.
Once finished with shopping, the kids wrap their gifts with help from their partners.
This year marked SWAC’s 13th anniversary in Benson. It was introduced to the community by former Benson business owner Denise Celentano in 2010, who served as the local organization’s first executive director.
After seven years, Celentano and her husband decided to retire and she handed the program over to the CCSO Deputy’s Association. During her time as executive director, Celentano saw the program grow from 18 children that first year to 40, sometimes more.
As the current executive director, Kessler has been involved with SWAC since 2015 and took over as executive director in 2017.
“I absolutely love this program,” she said. “Knowing how happy it makes the kids and their parents is very rewarding. Through Shop With a Cop, you’re helping children who may not have an opportunity to do holiday shopping, while creating a positive experience between children and law enforcement. It's just a great program all the way around.”