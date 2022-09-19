The Classic Cars off Main fall show drew car enthusiasts from all over Southern Arizona, as well as representatives from car clubs in San Diego and Deming, New Mexico.
“We always have so much fun at this show,” said Jennifer Bristow, a Tucsonan who attended Saturday’s event at Lions Park with her husband, Jerry. “We love all the older model cars and trucks on display and enjoy talking to the owners. This is a perfect venue for motorheads.”
The show, organized by nonprofit Benson Clean & Beautiful, drew 91 vehicles and a large crowd to Lions Park in Benson on Saturday where spectators were treated to a variety of vehicles, vendors, music, raffles and a 50-50 drawing.
“We had competitors from Benson, Sonoita, Douglas, Sierra Vista and Hereford,” said Gayle Faath, event spokeswoman. “We even had a truck representing the San Diego Car Club.”
Every year, show organizers seek different judges for the event, said Clean & Beautiful President Cindy Allen.
“This year’s judging team of Adam, Jason, Joe and John said they found the people and car owners to be friendly and the quality of cars very high. Our vendors stayed really busy and everyone seemed to be having a good time.”
Allen said a lot of people came through the show throughout the day.
“It was mostly older model vehicles here today,” she added. “Most have been beautifully restored and the owners are so excited about talking about them and answering questions.”
Steve Nastasio had his 1966 Dodge Coronet at the show.
“This is a 440 model with a 368 cubic-inch engine,”said Nastasio, who has owned the car for 10 years. “It was a vacant body when I bought and restored it to where it is now. I painted it, built the engine and transmission and did the interior.”
Nastasio has been a mechanic for 50 years and works for Benson Unified School District as the transportation technician.
Myles Clark, a Mescal resident who showed his 1955 Ford F-100 pickup truck, said the truck was down to a bare frame when he purchased it.
“I spent more than four years working on it,” he said. “This is the third time I’ve had it in town because it wasn’t road worthy until recently.”
One of the show’s more unique vehicles was a 1957 Ford Courier owned by Mescal resident Bill Rivinius.
“This is a utility vehicle built for cargo,” he said. “A lot of people think it’s a hearse, but it’s a sedan delivery vehicle.”
The car show is the main fundraising event for Clean & Beautiful, with proceeds used for the town’s murals and other projects that benefit Benson.
Every year, the Clean & Beautiful car show supports a different local nonprofit through its 50/50 drawing, with the Oasis Sanctuary for birds in Cascabel selected as this year’s benefactor.