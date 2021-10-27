BENSON — The Cochise College Benson Center hosted an open house Thursday designed to showcase its programs and career pathways to the community.
The satellite campus highlighted its newly expanded nursing and allied health facility and featured information about the center for lifelong learning and small business development.
Located at 1025 State Route 90 in Benson, attendees were invited to explore the campus where they learned about a range of educational resources to help develop and expand career pathways, as well as meet staff members.
Melesa Ashline, the college’s director of nursing, talked about courses related to the medical field offered through the Benson center.
“Out of this location, we see 24 nursing students every semester,” she said. “They come from Benson, St. David, Willcox, Tucson, and in some cases, students come from as far as Phoenix.”
Nursing students are required to take such prerequisites as English, math and science courses such as microbiology, psychology and pharmacology.
“Cochise College’s program for registered nurses is ranked number one for affiliated nursing colleges in Arizona,” said Ashline, who credits her “incredible faculty” for the program’s success. “Our LPN (licensed practical nurse) program is ranked number three.”
Benson center’s nursing and allied health expansion has doubled the size of the campus nursing facility, making way for the addition of medical assistant and emergency medical technician courses.
“Our programs teach practical skills with hands-on experience through labs and clinical assignments,” said Kelly Juvera, director of emergency medical services. “We used to teach classes here in a much smaller space, but this expansion allows us to teach students in a much larger space, which is a big improvement from what we had in the past. In addition to this Benson campus, we offer labs at the Douglas and Sierra Vista campuses.”
Along with the list of nursing and allied health options, Thursday’s open house featured a number of organizations that provided information and resources.
Maria Adams and Lee Ann Hoppman, both advisors for ARIZONA@WORK, a workforce development network that helps employers recruit and develop employees, also participated in the open house.
“This addition to the nursing side is wonderful,” Hoppman said while walking through the displays. “They’ve transitioned from two, small classrooms to a beautiful open-learning space.”
Four St. David High School culinary students — under the direction of the high school’s Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) instructor Jean Weisling — created healthy snacks for the event. Students Wyatt Judd, Mandolin Thola, Sariah Fry and Priseila Dyer all helped out.
“Our culinary class has been an amazing experience for me,” said Dyer, who is leaving for Switzerland in July where she will be enrolled in a five-year culinary program. “I’m really excited that I was accepted for the program and can’t wait to see Switzerland for the first time,” she said.
Overall, traffic coming through the open house was light, said Dean of Outreach, Barbara Richardson.
“We would have liked to have seen more visitors, but were thrilled to share information about opportunities that are available to those who attended,” she said.
“The Benson Center is a wonderful asset to the surrounding areas and is a one-stop shop to assist students and community. Cochise College is excited to expand programming in the outlying areas.”
The Benson Center’s 13,000 square-foot facility houses several classrooms, two computer labs and a learning center that doubles as a virtual library. The learning center has 16 computers that are available for students and the public for Internet access. Appointments are required.
For general information, or to make an appointment, call 520-586-1981.
The center’s lobby is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.