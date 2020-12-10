SIERRA VISTA — Several items were passed by the City Council Thursday evening, but it was the last point of business that brought some to tears and elicited a standing ovation from the crowd — a farewell to departing council members Gwen Calhoun and Kristine Wolfe.
Each council member said a few words to their exiting colleagues. But when it was Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray’s turn, she tried to hold back the tears but wavered when she addressed Calhoun. That prompted Calhoun to also shed some tears and turn her back to the public for a few seconds.
“Thank you for everything you do for the community,” Gray said to both women, her voice shaky. “It’s been a pleasure to work with you.”
Wolfe was next. She was brief and smiling: “Be safe, be kind, keep your sense of humor and it’s been a pleasure.”
Calhoun, meanwhile, praised the city staff and their professionalism, as well as the public for addressing the City Council over the years.
“Thank you for letting me serve in our community,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun, who served on the council for a decade, and Wolfe, who served four years, decided not to run when their terms came up this year for re-election. Besides farewells from their colleagues, the two women were honored with flowers, a plaque and each received a gift from city staff.
In January, two new council members — Angelica Landry and Gregory L. Johnson — will join the panel after running for Calhoun’s and Wolfe’s seats. Gray ran for re-election and won another term on the dais.
City Council members passed a resolution approving a 2% salary increase for longtime City Manager Charles Potucek, who was hired in 1996. Other city employees received a 2% increase as well. According to Human Resources Director Barbara Fleming, there were some years when Potucek did not get a raise. His salary now stands at $174,812.
Other items that were passed include: Approving the submission of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development PY 2019 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report; an amendment to the city code on commissions; a resolution adopting the Development Fee Schedule for the Land Use Assumptions and Infrastructure Improvement Plans; an ordinance amending the city’s tax code; a resolution transferring funds from the General Fund to the Park Development Fee Fund; a resolution approving payment plan with Castle & Cooke Arizona for Sewer Interceptor; a resolution of proposed amendments to Infill Incentive District Policy; a resolution approving the Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan; a resolution proclaiming the City of Sierra Vista as the Hummingbird Capital of the United States; and a resolution in principle that would support increased Amtrak services in Benson that in turn would benefit Sierra Vista and other cities in the area.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor Rick Mueller, in a move to allay the fears of local children afraid that Santa Claus, his elves and “at least nine reindeer,” would not be able to travel to Sierra Vista because of the pandemic, issued a proclamation that St. Nick is rendered immune to COVID-19 and welcomed him and his entourage to the city to spread “holiday cheer.”