services 4 (copy)

St. Vincent de Paul volunteer James Scott speaks with an area resident at the first Sierra Vista Community Connect in the Ethel Berger Center in March.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE

SIERRA VISTA — The monthly, one-stop location where homeless individuals and the needy can seek services and even a meal has seen a steady attendance from the community since its inception in April, and because of that Sierra Vista Community Connects will be around for another six months, officials said.

Held at the Ethel Berger Center the first Tuesday of every month, organizers have been pleased with the steady stream of people coming through asking for services and making connections with agencies that focus on everything from veterans' affairs, to housing, employment, health services and even assistance with food and essentials for pets.

