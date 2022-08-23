SIERRA VISTA — The monthly, one-stop location where homeless individuals and the needy can seek services and even a meal has seen a steady attendance from the community since its inception in April, and because of that Sierra Vista Community Connects will be around for another six months, officials said.
Held at the Ethel Berger Center the first Tuesday of every month, organizers have been pleased with the steady stream of people coming through asking for services and making connections with agencies that focus on everything from veterans' affairs, to housing, employment, health services and even assistance with food and essentials for pets.
In the last six months, 362 people have gone to the monthly event to seek some type of service or assistance, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt. Of those, 101 have said they're homeless.
"That's huge that's absolutely huge," Borgstadt said. "Month by month the demographics have been pretty consistent. This is pretty impressive. This has been going on for six months and we've had 362 people looking for services and points of contact with the different service providers."
Jay Matchett, director of Cochise Housing Connection, a non-profit in Bisbee that helps people find safe and affordable housing, spearheaded Sierra Vista Community Connects after the city contacted him. Matchett had run a similar monthly event in Wisconsin that also proved successful.
"We are seeing pretty consistent numbers of homeless and folks who need help," Matchett said.
Matt McLachlan, Sierra Vista's community development director and one of the people who helped launch Sierra Vista Community Connects, also lauded the reception the program has received.
"The number of connections made over the past six months exceeded our expectations and all credit goes to the service providers who stepped up and participated during the trial run," McLachlan said in an email. "Cochise Housing Connection did a tremendous job bringing the entities together in an effective fashion. It’s rewarding to see positive action towards addressing the critical needs in our community. We hope to see the momentum continue. Collaboration always yields the best results."
McLachlan had told the Herald/Review earlier this year that a survey commissioned by the city two years ago titled “Voices of Sierra Vista and Cochise County: Defining the Gap in Homelessness Services,” essentially concluded there is a lack of services in the area and those that do exist are not easily accessible for the homeless and others in need.
“The result was that services are difficult to navigate because they’re so spread out,” McLachlan said.
The report’s author, Alicia Fanning, echoed that in the study: “The number one change that needs to occur is to make your current resources more available. No one knows where they are, who they are, or how they can help. This affects how effectively the homeless population is reintegrated into society and how much funding agencies receive from the community.
“Streamline the system,” Fanning said.
The ideal situation was to create a one-stop resource and referral center, McLachlan had said.
Over the last six months, there have been at least 20 service providers that have consistently shown up for the monthly event, Matchett said.
"Each provider has seen multiple clients, so the same client may have presented themselves at half a dozen different booths," he said.
Based on statistics prepared by Borgstadt and Matchett, the majority of the individuals seeking services have been women at 70%. The age group with the highest percentage of attendees - 40% - are people between 26 and 54 years of age.
Among the homeless, more women than men have asked for assistance," Borgstadt said, which is the opposite of what Borgstadt has seen on the street.
"The breakdown of the homeless population is interesting," Borgstadt said. "When I go out and make contact with the homeless I see more men, like 80-20 men to women. But when they are coming in [for this program] we see more women."
The program is also not limited to residents of Sierra Vista. While 71% of attendees are from the city, the statistics show people from Huachuca City, Benson, Hereford and Whetstone have been making their way to the monthly event.
The one thing that both Borgstadt and Matchett mentioned is that they need more people to participate in the program.
"If people could donate food, or also get people to help serve the meals, that would be good," Matchett said. "During the colder months we'd like to provide a warm meal. It would be good if we could get volunteers to cook some meals, for example."
They also need volunteers to help attendees navigate through the different service providers, sort of like greeters, Borgstadt said.
The pair also reiterated that the program is not just for the homeless.
"It's for anyone who needs help with any kind of service, and this is the one location where they can do it," Borgstadt said.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the monthly program is asked to call Borgstadt, 520-452-7500, or Matchett, 520-422-7555.
Sierra Vista Community Connects meets the first Tuesday of every month between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Ethel Berger Center, 2950 E. Tacoma St.