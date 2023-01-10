SKP Park fundraiser

Jack and Joy Reilly, managers of the Benson Area Food Bank, stand behind a 7,300-pound food donation the food bank received from SKP Saguaro Co-Op RV park Wednesday through the park's annual Polar Bear party fundraiser. 

The Benson Area food Bank will have more to offer the community thanks to a boost in supplies it received from a local RV Park donation. 

Every year, Benson food bank managers Jack and Joy Reilly can count on donations from residents of SKP Saguaro Co-op (RV park) to help feed the community’s needy.

About the Benson Area Food Bank:

The Benson Area Food Bank is located at 370 Huachuca St., at the intersection of Huachuca and Seventh streets.

Hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Because the facility is not federally subsidized, it depends on grants, donations and fundraisers for the food it distributes to those needing assistance.

Families on food stamps, the working poor, homeless citizens and foster children’s programs are examples of some of the groups that benefit from the food bank distribution.

About 500 people come through the Benson Area Food Bank every week for assistance.

For information, call 520-586-7916.