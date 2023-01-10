The Benson Area food Bank will have more to offer the community thanks to a boost in supplies it received from a local RV Park donation.
Every year, Benson food bank managers Jack and Joy Reilly can count on donations from residents of SKP Saguaro Co-op (RV park) to help feed the community’s needy.
Last Wednesday was no exception.
Through the park’s annual Polar Bear Party, an event that supports the food bank, SKP park raised $15,000 in monetary donations and collected 7,300 pounds of food and other products.
As special guests to the park’s annual party, the Reillys were overcome with emotion when they heard the donation amounts. The announcement was accompanied by cheers and applause from 182 residents that filled SKP park's clubhouse that night.
“About 500 people a week come through the Benson food bank for assistance,” Joy Reilly said. “With the recent increases in food prices, more people are turning to food banks for assistance and it becomes challenging to keep up with demand. I’m at a loss for words. This donation means so much to us. We thank all the people at SKP park for their continuous generosity and support.”
Mike and Gail Lenney, SKP residents that have been organizing the party since 2015, said Wednesday’ party collected 3,000 pounds more than last year’s event, which came in at 4,090 pounds.
“None of this would be possible without all these incredible people, working together and volunteering their time to make our annual event a success,” Gail Lenney said. “We have a great community of generous people at this park.”
The Polar Bear party gets its name from a popular Polar Bear drink with origins in Alaska. The recipe of the blended frozen concoction with vanilla ice cream as its primary ingredient, is a closely guarded secret, privy to the drink’s assembly-line creators.
This marks the fifth year the SKP park fundraiser has been supported by Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant out of Sierra Vista, Gail Lenney said.
“Andre Thomas is the Buffalo Wild Wings manager, and he donates 800 wings, along with some side dishes. We’re so grateful for the support they give us every year. Buffalo Wild Wings started donating to this event back when Alan Gordon was manager, then Andre stepped in and continued to help us after Alan left the area.”
In addition to the restaurant’s food donation, park residents bring a favorite dish for a potluck dinner.
A 50-50 raffle adds to the food bank's donation pool.
While Mike and Gail Lenney are the event’s primary organizers, Gail is quick to point out that the party’s overall success stems from a “deep sense of fellowship and camaraderie” throughout the park, where everyone treats each other like family and is willing to volunteer where needed.
Deanna Kehn, a Montana snowbird who winters at SKP Park, has been attending the Polar Bear party since 2019.
“This event is extraordinary,” she said. “We love the idea of supporting a great cause, while having fun with a great group of people.”
Similar comments resonated with other SKP residents.
Carolyn Kidd and her husband are full time RVers who winter in Benson, then head to Washington state where they spend their summers at another SKP community.
“This event is one of the biggest things we do every year,” she said. “I think it’s wonderful that we do this for the food bank. Even though this particular event is an annual fundraiser, SKP Park supports the food bank year round in different ways. It’s a great cause and I’m glad we do this.”
Park residents also donated pet food and paper products, all items that Jack and Joy said are desperately needed.
“These people amaze us every year,” Jack said. “The variety of food and other items we receive is wonderful. They always manage to hit it right on the spot.”