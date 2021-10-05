If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON —The walls of Cochise College Benson Center are filled with incredible images by photographers from all over southern Arizona.
The exhibit, which is on display through October, is organized by the San Pedro River Arts Council (SPRAC). Ribbons have been placed on winning photographic pieces from a number of categories with the Best of Show award going to Gary Smith for “Buffalo Soldier.”
“This is our eighth annual open, judged photography show and sale,” said Linda Stacy, SPRAC president. "We usually have twice as many entries as this, but COVID has caused a drop in the number of entries this year. In spite of that, it's so much fun to see the creativity and imagination shown by our photographers."
The show was open to all photographers, with separate divisions for youth and young adults, adult amateur and advanced, or professional options. There also is a digital artistry division, with photos that show heavy manipulation.
Submissions closed Sept. 28, with the photographic pieces displayed Oct. 1.
“The judging was done by professional photographer Robert Gallucci, who is from Hereford,” said Larraine Milne, SPRAC vice president and photography show chairperson. “He’s an incredibly talented photographer and is very well known. He also holds workshops and teaches classes at Cochise College.”
The community is invited to attend a free reception Oct. 16 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Cochise College Benson Center, 1025 SR-90 in Benson.
“The reception and awards ceremony is free and open to the public. It includes refreshments, live music, a raffle and a chance to meet participating photographers,” Milne said.
The community is urged to stop by the Benson center and browse through the exhibit.
“Be sure to vote for your favorite photo for the People’s Choice Award, which will be presented at the end of October when the show is over," Stacy said. "All other awards will be presented at the reception on Oct. 16."