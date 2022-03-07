BENSON — If you enjoy original artwork by local artists, be sure to stop by the annual San Pedro River Arts Council open judged show.
On display through March at Cochise College Benson Center, 1025 S. State Route 90, the annual show features work by artists from all over Southern Arizona and will be on display through March. The public is invited to a reception and awards ceremony on March 12 from 2-4 p.m. with opportunities to meet the artists, listen to live music, sample refreshments, participate in a raffle and purchase artwork.
Judged by professional artist Glenn Renell, this year’s show marks SPRAC’s largest since its inception 12 years ago.
“This show is terrific,” Renell said while judging the novice division. “I just admire that so many people are getting involved in the arts. It takes a tremendous amount of ambition and courage to put yourself out there like this. The work on display here reflects a wide range of talent.”
Renell was born in Portland, Maine, and educated at Rhode Island School of Design, Fort Wright College. He received his Master of Fine Arts through the University of Massachusetts in 1978 and taught painting, drawing and design at Maine College of Art for 22 years. He resigned in 2001 to paint full time. Renell now lives in Southeastern Arizona and his work is represented in galleries throughout the Southwest and New England.
“Our show is open to all artists working in any two-dimensional media, with the exception of photography,” said SPRAC President Linda Stacy. “We’ve broken out each division by media and are presenting awards within each division according to their media group.”
Raffle prizes include a twisted wire horse sculpture by well-known local artist, Brenda Peo, and art books.
Ribbons and cash prizes are awarded in each division as well as a rosette and $100 to the Best of Show winner. There also is a special “People’s Choice” award, so stop by the show and vote for your favorite artwork. The artist with the most votes receives a rosette and $50. All awards, with exception of the People’s Choice, will be presented to the winning artists at the show.
This year’s Best of Show winner, “Mid Morning,” is a large mixed media piece created by Sierra Vista resident Carolyn Yeutter. San Simon artist Richard Bergquist won best advance or professional division with his pastel painting, “View from the Chiricahuas.” The intermediate division winner, "Morning Star," is a watercolor of a bear painted by Tucson artist Deboragh McDonnell. “Classic Cats,” an oil painting by Pearce artist Geri Grim, won the novice division. And “Scratch Kitty,” a black-and-white scratch art piece by middle school student Samantha Klein, won the youth division.
This marks the first year SPRAC offered primary and middle school groupings in addition to high school under the youth division, with separate categories for different youth age groups.
“We are very excited to have so many budding young artists and future SPRAC members represented at our show,” Stacy said. “This is the largest youth display we’ve ever had at one of our shows.”