Sierra Vista area photographer Sean Yeterian, one of two judges for the San Pedro River Arts Council photography show, admires the exhibit on display at the Cochise College Benson Center during a reception on Saturday.
The Grrrls, a three-piece group from Tucson, performed for the San Pedro River Arts Council photography show reception Saturday at the Cochise College Benson Center. From left, the musicians are Elena Martin, Jacquie Wohl and Judy Francis.
San Pedro River Arts Council (SPRAC) 2022 photography show winners:
Best in Show
Who’s There? — Debbie Thoumsin
Judges’ Choice
Grand Escalante Staircase — Ed Doran
Best of Division
Monsoon Madness — Tombstone After the Storm — Ali Crouse Goeglin
Amateur Color — Above the Tracks — Garrett Roberts
Advanced/Professional — Time — Tina Glidden
Monochromatic — Entry Way to Dun Aengus — Sean Stacy
Digital Artistry — Little Sister — Madeline Charon
Youth — Overlapping Leaves — Natalie Clayton
In addition to the above winners, first- through third-place ribbons are awarded in each category. The People’s Choice award will be presented when all votes are counted after the photography show comes down at the end of October.
For a full list of show winners, go to the SPRAC website, www.sprarts.org and click onto photography show winners.
Tasked with judging the San Pedro River Arts Council (SPRAC) 2022 photography show, Sean Yeterian and Robert Harris were faced with some tough decisions.
On Saturday, SPRAC held a reception where the show’s two judges presented winning photographers with awards and members of the community could view the exhibit, exchange ideas and ask questions.
Monsoon Madness is the theme of this year’s show, on exhibit at the Cochise College Benson Center, 1025 S. Highway 90, Benson, through Oct. 28. The show, which features the work of photographers from Cochise County as well as other areas of Southern Arizona, is open to the public during the center’s regular hours: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. — 8 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
The public is encouraged to visit the exhibit and vote for a favorite photo for the People’s Choice award, which will be announced when the show comes down at the end of the month.
This year’s competition marks SPRAC’s ninth photography show, one of two events the nonprofit organizes to showcase the work of area photographers and artists. SPRAC holds a fine arts show in March, also open to the public. Cash prizes and ribbons are awarded at both events.
“This was a difficult decision,” Yeterian said of the photography submissions. “There’s a lot of talent throughout the county. I was pleased to see so many participants.”
Show chairperson Larraine Milne, who also serves as SPRAC’s vice president, said she is especially pleased with the number of submissions in the youth category. This year’s youth category represents the largest number of youth participants yet.
“Most of the youth photos are by Benson High School students,” she said. “We have some very talented young photographers.”
Natalie Clayton won the youth division with her “Overlapping Leaves” entry.
Along with viewing fabulous photography, attendees were provided refreshments and enjoyed live music by The Grrrls, a three-piece group out of Tucson consisting of Elena Martin, Jacquie Wohl and Judy Francis. The group performs contra dance music at different events throughout the area.
“I really enjoy the musicians,” said SPRAC President Mary Lee Bringham. “This is a lovely show. We have great judges, a really nice turnout from the high school and a lot of beautiful photography here. We urge the community to stop by the Cochise College Benson Center and look at the amazing talent on display. While here, be sure to vote for the People’s Choice award.”
