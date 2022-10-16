Story Highlights

San Pedro River Arts Council (SPRAC) 2022 photography show winners:

Best in Show

  • Who’s There? — Debbie Thoumsin

Judges’ Choice

  • Grand Escalante Staircase — Ed Doran

Best of Division

  • Monsoon Madness — Tombstone After the Storm — Ali Crouse Goeglin
  • Amateur Color — Above the Tracks — Garrett Roberts
  • Advanced/Professional — Time — Tina Glidden
  • Monochromatic — Entry Way to Dun Aengus — Sean Stacy
  • Digital Artistry — Little Sister — Madeline Charon
  • Youth — Overlapping Leaves — Natalie Clayton

In addition to the above winners, first- through third-place ribbons are awarded in each category. The People’s Choice award will be presented when all votes are counted after the photography show comes down at the end of October.

For a full list of show winners, go to the SPRAC website, www.sprarts.org and click onto photography show winners.

Tasked with judging the San Pedro River Arts Council (SPRAC) 2022 photography show, Sean Yeterian and Robert Harris were faced with some tough decisions.

On Saturday, SPRAC held a reception where the show’s two judges presented winning photographers with awards and members of the community could view the exhibit, exchange ideas and ask questions.

