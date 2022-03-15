Four-year-old Bridgette Watson, a young aspiring artist who won a second-place award in the youth division of SPRAC's recent art show, helps herself to fresh fruit at the show's refreshment table Saturday while her 10-year-old brother, Soren, waits in line. Also pictured is Stephanie Watson, the children's mother.
From left, Elena Martin, Jacquie Wohl and Judy Francis entertained the crowd Saturday at the San Pedro River Arts Council reception for the organization's annual fine arts show. Held at the Cochise College Benson Center, the work of artists from all over Southeastern Arizona is on display at the center through March.
BENSON — A large crowd filled Cochise College Benson Center Saturday for an art reception that featured artists from all over Southeastern Arizona.
Hosted by the San Pedro River Arts Council, the reception recognized artists who won each division in SPRAC’s annual open Celebrate the Arts show, with the work on display through March at the Benson Center, 1025 State Route 90.
“This was the best attended reception we’ve ever had,” said SPRAC President Linda Stacy, who also chairs the annual fine arts show. “Everyone was so enthusiastic about the art and getting out again. It was a joy to see the young artists and their families.”
About 250 pieces spread through four divisions are on display at the Benson Center.
This year’s show marked the first time SPRAC featured primary and middle-school categories in its youth division. In past shows, the division was open to high school students only.
“Opening the show to middle and primary school children made a great addition,” Stacy said. “The two new categories were well received by the artists and people in attendance.”
Sierra Vista artist Sue Olivo, whose work represents the landscapes, architecture and wildlife of the Southwest, also praised the additional youth categories.
“This is a wonderful way to get children interested in art at a young age,” she said. “The kids are so proud of their work and are excited about talking about their entries.”
Stacy noted that a number of paintings were sold at the reception, something she said “always makes artists very happy.”
“Overall, the reception was a success,” she added.
With the artwork still on display through March, Stacy encourages the public to stop by the Benson Center, look at the display and vote for their favorite piece. The largest vote-getter will receive the People’s Choice award when the display comes down at the end of the month.