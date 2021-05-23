ST. DAVID — Jason Todd, public information officer and Emergency Medical Technician with Saint David Fire District, issued a press release to notify the St. David area of a ban on open burns until further notice.
The open burn prohibition, by order of St. David Fire Chief Loyal Gephart, includes camp fires, bonfires, controlled burns and all burn barrels.
Fire season is here, and with strong winds, the fire danger is extreme.
The fire district reminds residents to take the following precaution during dry conditions: “If winds or high fire danger are forecasted, do not burn.”
For more information, contact Todd at 520-249-0306, or pio@stdavidfire.com.