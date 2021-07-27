ST. DAVID — The St. David Pioneer Day celebration’s evening events have been rescheduled for Friday, July 30, starting at 6 p.m. at the school football field.
A daylong rainfall quashed the outdoor festivities and fireworks that were originally scheduled for Saturday, July 24.
Some indoor events were still held, however, including a celebration of 100 years of Apache Nitrogen Products in the community with historical displays and presentations in the Lansing Auditorium in the 1938 Building. Additionally, the barbecue lunch in the school K-Hall was a huge success with approximately 500 meals served.
“We really had a good turnout for Saturday,” St. David Heritage Society board member and St. David school counselor Barbie Grapp said. “Now we’re looking forward to having the activities this Friday evening in conjunction with our Back-to-School night.”
Activities for Friday evening will include vendors, prizes, a silent auction and the heritage quilt drawing. Fireworks will complete the night’s activities.