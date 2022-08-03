St. David student government led the "welcome back" presentation at the school's gym. From left, Secretary Anissa Jacquez, Treasurer Marek Haynie, Historian Brayden Trejo, Vice President Allison Daley, President Conner Curtis and Sydney Haynie of the Activities Committee.
Fifth-grader Monroe Parker strikes her "back to school pose" as she awaits the bell to start the first day of classes.
Michelle Fry looks over her incoming 2022-23 students.
Jordan Garcia takes one more slide before the bell rang on the first day of school at St. David Schools.
St. David Schools welcomes new fifth-grade teacher Maria Hirshouer.
Dan Sprenkle is a new teacher at St. David, relocating from the Tucson area.
Monday marked the first day of school for St. David Unified School District, with administrators reporting a great start to the new school year.
“Everything went really, really well,” said Principal Andrew Brogan. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the first day of school. We’re a kindergarten through 12th-grade campus with 406 students this year, which is pretty high for us. Three years ago, our enrollment was 330, so we’re excited about the growth.”
Brogan says the increase in enrollment is a testament to the district’s teachers and support staff.
“Our staff is absolutely fantastic,” he said. “They’ve worked hard throughout the summer to prepare for the school year, and we expect to have a great year.”
Brogan said St. David welcomed six new teachers to the district this year.
“They fit in really well with us and are going to make a positive addition to our school,” he said. “We’re looking forward to serving our students and community. Our kids are second to none in all they accomplish with sports, academics and clubs.”
Now in his third year as a St. David Tiger, Superintendent Kyle Hart echoed Brogan’s comments about the teachers and staff and high expectations for the upcoming school year.
“We have a great group of teachers in our school district,” he said.
Hart said he’s grateful for the district’s past accomplishments in the classroom, on the field or court, in academics and career and technical education (CTE) competitions.
“I am extremely proud of the way the Tigers represent the school and community, and look forward to another successful year,” he said.
Hart credits St. David’s success to teamwork and the “great way the staff and community work together” for the betterment of the students.
“Our teachers and support staff are the district’s true leaders,” he said. “The administration’s job is there for support.”
In addition to the St. David District, Hart has served as superintendent of Pearce Elementary School District for 10 years, Valley Union for eight and is in his second year as Elfrida’s superintendent.
“This is the most excited I’ve been about going into a new school year in St. David because from top to bottom, the staff is the best we’ve had since I’ve been with the district.”