Tombstone resident Robert Davenport, left, shakes hands with sculptor Tim Trask, creator of the 8-foot bronze statue of Ed Schieffelin on display at Tombstone City Park. The statue's dedication ceremony was Saturday as part of the city's Schieffelin Days celebration.
This 8-foot bronze of Tombstone founder and prospector Ed Schieffelin was created by St. David sculptor Tim Trask. Located at Tombstone City Park, the statue was dedicated on April 1 during the town's annual Schieffelin Days celebration.
Tombstone resident Robert Davenport, left, shakes hands with sculptor Tim Trask, creator of the 8-foot bronze statue of Ed Schieffelin on display at Tombstone City Park. The statue's dedication ceremony was Saturday as part of the city's Schieffelin Days celebration.
This 8-foot bronze of Tombstone founder and prospector Ed Schieffelin was created by St. David sculptor Tim Trask. Located at Tombstone City Park, the statue was dedicated on April 1 during the town's annual Schieffelin Days celebration.
While burro races, rock drilling and mucking competitions have become part of Tombstone’s annual Schieffelin Days celebration, Saturday’s festivities also featured two dedication ceremonies tied to Ed Schieffelin, the 1880s prospector recognized as Tombstone’s founder.
A crowd gathered at Tombstone City Park Saturday for a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication of an 8-foot bronze statue of Ed Schieffelin, created by master sculptor Tim Trask of St. David. The statue dedication was followed by a second ceremony at Schieffelin Hall, where a large portrait of Schieffelin — which has been on display in the historic building for a number of years — was officially donated to the city of Tombstone by Arizona Historical Society, with society Executive Director Dr. David Breeckner on hand for the ceremony.
Standing before a crowd gathered at Tombstone City Park for the statue dedication, Mayor Dusty Escapule provided a brief history of Schieffelin’s rich silver strikes and the subsequent mining boom that caused fortune seekers to flock to the area that became Tombstone.
“Ed Schieffelin was the founder of Tombstone, and he’s the reason my family’s here,” Escapule said. “In 1877 my great-grandad was working at the San Francisco Chronicle doing a story about the boom in the Southwest.”
Escapule’s grandfather — John Escapule — was told about Schieffelin’s silver strikes, came out to Tombstone and went to work with Schieffelin. The Escapule family has been in Tombstone since, the mayor said.
“Ed Schieffelin located a number of mines in Tombstone, of which his first major producing mine was the Lucky Cuss,” Escapule said. Schieffelin’s statue faces the Lucky Cuss claim where he gazes out over the hills south of Tombstone.
Once Schieffelin’s silver mines were in production, Tombstone became the biggest boom town in the Southwest. Escapule also noted that while Tombstone is notorious for its 1880s gunfights and brawls, it also was one of the more sophisticated towns this side of St. Louis.
“Here we are today to recognize Ed Schieffelin as our founder and the man who made Tombstone happen,” said Escapule, who also announced, “From this day forward, Tombstone City Park will be Schieffelin Park.”
Trask started the 8-foot rendition of Schieffelin as a clay statue in 2012, representing a year-long project.
“I started out by making a 21-inch maquette, or smaller version of the full-sized statue,” he said. “From that, I took the dimensions and enlarged them.”
The 8-foot clay statue was housed in Trask’s studio at the Gallery of Dreams for 10 years while he waited for a buyer. After receiving a bequest from Tombstone resident Harry Redman III, Trask then had the money he needed to complete the project for the city of Tombstone. He created a mold of the statue, which included 61 sections, and took it to a foundry in Juarez, Mexico, to be cast in bronze last May. The more than 1,000-pound bronze statue was delivered to Tombstone in October 2022.
“I was happy with the dedication ceremony and location of Ed Schieffelin’s statue,” Trask said. “I’m also pleased that the park is now named Schieffelin Park. The story of Wyatt Earp and the O.K. Corral shootout is interesting, but it doesn’t reflect Tombstone’s full history. Ed Schieffelin’s mines are the reason Tombstone came into existence, and I feel it’s a fitting tribute to honor him this way.”
Wyatt Earp is another historical figure Trask created, with the infamous lawman’s 8-foot image prominently displayed in front of his former Tombstone home along Fremont Street.
Trask’s work can be seen at the Gallery of Dreams, a fine art gallery in St. David that he started with his wife, Karen.
“Along with my sculptures, visitors can see work that we have on display from other artists,” he said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone