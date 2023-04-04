While burro races, rock drilling and mucking competitions have become part of Tombstone’s annual Schieffelin Days celebration, Saturday’s festivities also featured two dedication ceremonies tied to Ed Schieffelin, the 1880s prospector recognized as Tombstone’s founder.

A crowd gathered at Tombstone City Park Saturday for a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication of an 8-foot bronze statue of Ed Schieffelin, created by master sculptor Tim Trask of St. David. The statue dedication was followed by a second ceremony at Schieffelin Hall, where a large portrait of Schieffelin — which has been on display in the historic building for a number of years — was officially donated to the city of Tombstone by Arizona Historical Society, with society Executive Director Dr. David Breeckner on hand for the ceremony.

